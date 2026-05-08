West Asia war dampens India's music tourism surge after Coldplay highs

Heading that list was Shakira, the ‘Queen of Latin Music’, who was supposed to perform in New Delhi and Mumbai in April. The tickets sold out well in advance before the gigs were postponed indefinitely.

Flipperachi, a Bahrain-based rapper known in India for his rap song in the film Dhurandhar, who was supposed to perform in Mumbai and Bengaluru in March, too, cried off.

NO ART, an Amsterdam-based electronic music festival that was scheduled to make its India debut last month in Mumbai, has been postponed to the end of the year.

Another casualty is the rock band Scorpions, which cancelled its Coming Home tour of India, citing “unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members”, without elaborating. Reports said tickets had been refunded.

However, rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, who was supposed to make his India debut in March, will now perform in Delhi on May 23. The postponement was attributed to “the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions” by his social media channels.

Upbeat about music tourism, particularly after Coldplay’s sell-out shows in Ahmedabad and Mumbai last year, India has been impacted by the tense and uncertain geopolitical climate.

The business of gigs

Those in the entertainment business said event cancellation insurance is on the rise.

According to a senior partner in a leading Delhi-based law firm specialising in insurance cases, event insurance covers sports, music shows, and even high-end weddings. He said artists typically get 50 per cent of the fee in advance, whether or not a show takes place.

“The insurance can be taken jointly by stakeholders, including broadcasters, record labels, event organisers and sponsors, who book the venue, pay for the artist and entourage, accommodation, hi-tech equipment, including sound, lights, and marketing, in advance,” explained the lawyer, adding that the insurance premium on war or pandemic can be high.

A high-profile show can cost upwards of ₹50 crore, with insurance costs adding another few crore. The legal expert thought premiums on such events are set to go up in the near future.

The Coldplay event, attracting over 222,000 fans from all over the world, added ₹640 crore-plus revenue to the city of Ahmedabad, according to a 2025 report, ‘India’s Rising Concert Economy’ by EY-Parthenon and BookMyShow. The report stated that India’s live event segment crossed ₹12,000 crore in 2024, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 19 per cent over the next three years. In 2025, India hosted 34,000 live events, including concerts, plays, and comedy shows.

Mounting interest in music festivals and shows has seen several leading music festivals, including Sufi Heritage, The Sacred Amritsar, Mahindra Kabira, Lollapalooza, and NH8, increasing seating capacity by 20-30 per cent year on year.

The average ticket price has increased by 10-15 per cent compared to the previous year. A report by Airbnb (Experience-Led Travel Insights) said 62 per cent of India’s Gen Z — people aged 18-25 — had plans to travel for concerts and music festivals this year. The report said 76 per cent of people in this age group visited a city for the first time because of a concert or festival. What’s more, as many as 53 per cent increased their stay beyond concert dates to explore newer destinations.

Behind the scenes

According to Yasmin Kidwai, founder, Sufi Heritage Festival in New Delhi, which completed its second edition in February, and included top-billed artists such as Sona Mohapatra, Daler Mehndi, and the Wadali Brothers, it can take up to a year to plan a music festival with all the logistics, travel, accommodation, sound system, venue blocking, etc, in place.

“We’ve had many people call us up months in advance so they could coordinate their travel plans to attend the festival,” said Kidwai, adding that this year, people came from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, parts of South India, and other countries to attend the festival.

Kidwai said the current period of uncertainty puts a lot of pressure on organisers.

Sanjoy Roy, managing director, Teamwork Arts, which produces over 30 performing arts, visual arts, and literary festivals across 40 cities, said such cultural events are economically important for the hosting locations. For instance, the Jaipur Literature Festival, according to the company’s latest reports, pumped ₹100 crore into the Pink City economy.

“We are constantly getting requests from state tourism authorities almost daily to introduce festivals to put their respective cities on India's tourism map,” said Roy. A festival called ‘Sacred’, which was hosted for the fourth year in Amritsar, is set to be launched in Madurai now. The Sacred Amritsar featured artists such as Usha Uthup, Kailash Kher, Kutle Khan, Anirudh Varma Collective, among others, in its latest edition.

In a lot of cases, such events, besides bringing in tourists, also help clean up cities through the involvement of brands. A case in point: The venues of the Mahindra Kabira festival — the ghats of Varanasi — undergo a thorough cleaning job to accommodate stage setups and sunrise and sunset events.

The Rajasthan International Folk Festival, a music event held against the backdrop of the iconic Mehrangarh, has seen more homestays open and dilapidated havelis restored to cater to a rising number of tourists.

According to Mala Sekhri, founder of MuseMusic, a three-day music festival held in Jaipur (its second edition took place last year), the sudden cancellation of events and music festivals can spell huge financial losses.

Sekhri has previously created musical events, such as ‘Dariya Kinare’ on the banks of the Hooghly river in Kolkata, as well as other music festivals in Varanasi and Patiala.

Healing power

In spite of the current geopolitical climate, Tanvi Bhatia, co-founder, IBTIDA-Ek Mehfil, confirmed that she and her team are going ahead with the cultural calendar of 2026 according to plan, expanding music baithaks and concert formats to various Indian cities.

She said music can heal in times of uncertainty.

IBTIDA-Ek Mehfil is tying up with heritage sites and government-owned properties across India. For an earlier production, it tied up with the Sabhyata Foundation to bring together three generations of sarod players from the maestro Amjad Ali Khan’s family at the historic Safdarjung Tomb in Delhi.

According to Bhatia, such collaborations are helping unlock venues that were historically cultural hubs but had become static monuments. “This is allowing for a growing trend in music tourism where audiences don’t just attend a concert — they travel for an immersive cultural experience,” she said. IBTIDA editions are now in Hyderabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Bengaluru, among other cities.

Sanjeev Kumar, general manager, Naukuchia House, a year-old property in collaboration with IHCL, said tier-II and tier-IIIcities and hill stations are set to see more domestic tourism for music concerts and intimate-style music workshops. In his view, better road connectivity, work from home, rising disposable incomes, and a strong desire to engage in experiences during holidays are leading "music-led travel to come into its own”.

Music to the ear

While it’s hard to put a specific number, it costs ₹ 3-5 crore to set up music festivals in India. While it’s not easy to make a profit overnight, as many experts believe, a festival can turn profitable within 3-5 years.

Atul Khanna, founder, Vivaana Heritage Hotels, comprising heritage properties in the Shekhawati region, and Kathika Cultural Centre, a restored haveli in the heart of Old Delhi, feels that music offers a shift in how tourism is viewed.

The ease of digital ticketing, along with a revival of mehfils and baithaks, is allowing people to experience an evening in a city in a different way. In fact, Khanna predicts that although turbulent geopolitics may make it hard to pull off big-ticket festivals, the intimate settings of mehfils and baithaks will proliferate.

Avantika Dalmia, co-chairman of the advisory board at Sabhaya Foundation, a non-profit organisation, said music-focused events allow visitors to experience cultural tourism in a new, immersive way. According to her, heritage sites bring renewed energy, visibility, and relevance for stakeholders, including artists, the music industry, tourists, organisers, and the city as a whole.

Similarly, Gauri Keeling, vice chairperson of Shriram Bhartiya Kala Kendra, which organises the Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival in Delhi, one of the biggest and oldest-running music festivals of Indian classical music, agrees that the impact of a live music concert is unparalleled.

“In recent years, we have witnessed a marked rise in rasiks (connoisseurs) and young listeners travelling from across Delhi-National Capital Region, other parts of India, and visitors from abroad to attend the Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival. What was once largely a Delhi gathering has evolved into a true cultural convergence — attracting scholars, discerning patrons, and international audiences seeking an immersive experience of Indian classical music in its most authentic form.”

Arjun Khanna, who runs The Piano Man, a live music venue in Delhi that hosts over 200 live performances by artists from India and abroad, said more Indians are travelling abroad specifically to attend concerts and festivals.

Reinventing, strategising

According to Nidhi Thadani, founder of Beyond Bucket Lists, a Chennai-based specialised tour company that focuses on curated, experiential travel options, despite geopolitical uncertainty that puts music tourism in a tight spot, stakeholders have to find a way to keep going.

“When a headline act — as seen with the postponement of shows by global stars who were slated to come to India but didn’t — disappears, the journey built around it collapses. That fragility is a message, pushing both travellers and curators to rethink how journeys are designed,” said Thadani, adding, “Music tourism in India is no longer about where you go, but what you want to feel.”

Global conflicts have led music organisers to shift venues globally. Thailand is hosting globally renowned music festivals such as Tomorrowland and Electric Daisy Carnival for the first time later in the year. Tomorrowland is an 11-year-old electronic music festival from Belgium, while Electric Daisy Carnival is originally a three-day festival held in Las Vegas.

“Disruption is not reducing music tourism — it is decentralising it,” Thadani said. Clearly, the music, come what may, won’t stop.

Sound of silence