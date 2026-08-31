September 2026 brings a diverse lineup of new films and returning series to streaming platforms. From comedies, thrillers and coming-of-age stories to action-packed films and crime dramas, there is something for every kind of viewer.

While some much-awaited series are returning with new seasons, several films are also making their OTT debut after theatrical runs. Here are the movies and shows to add to your September 2026 watchlist.

Top OTT releases this week in September 2026

Gandhari- Netflix, September 3

Taapsee Pannu, Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht, and Jatin Sarna are among the actors in the movie. The story, set in the fictional town of Joypurra, centers on Bani, a mother whose commitment is put to the test by a series of challenging circumstances. She must overcome obstacles that force her to persevere and make sacrifices.

The Gentlemen Season 2- Netflix, September 3

Guy Ritchie's crime comedy-drama carries on the tale of nobleman Eddie and the peculiar criminal underworld surrounding his family's estate. As its protagonists try to defend their interests, the drama blends crime, dark humor, and high-stakes scenarios.

Dhamaal 4- Netflix, September 4

In addition to Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Esha Gupta, the comedy stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The movie centers on a group of people who search for treasure but end up in a series of disastrous situations.

Ghamasaan – ZEE5, September 11, 2026

Arshad Warsi, Pratik Gandhi, and Ishita Dutta feature in Tigmanshu Dhulia's dark crime drama. Power, politics, and survival are the central themes of the film, which places its characters in a world where political aspirations and personal goals clash.

The Scandal – Netflix, September 18

Inspired by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos's well-known 18th-century French classic Les Liaisons Dangereuses, the series takes place during the Joseon era. Set against the backdrop of historical Korea, the drama promises a romantic affair full of attraction, secrets, and deception.

Unmadham – SonyLIV, September 4

ALSO READ: Alpha OTT release date: When & where to watch Alia Bhatt's spy thriller? Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose play the lead roles in the Malayalam film. The narrative centres on Shelly, a frustrated civil police officer who aspires to be a scriptwriter. While searching for a movie idea, he decides to examine an old case involving a young woman's unexplained death.

Korean Kanakaraju – Netflix, September 4

Satya, Ritika Nayak, and Varun Tej play key roles in the horror comedy. The Merlapaka Gandhi-directed movie enjoyed a respectable run in theatres and will now aim to reach a larger audience via streaming.

The Revolutionaries – Prime Video, September 11