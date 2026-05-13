When and where to watch The Boys Season 5 episode 7 online in India?

Fans around the world are anxiously awaiting the conclusion of Billy Butcher and Homelander's fierce battle as The Boys rushes into its dramatic finale. The Emmy-winning superhero drama's dark humour, violent action scenes, and surprising plot have made it one of the most talked-about streaming series worldwide over the years.

The Hindi-dubbed version of the show makes it more accessible to audiences who like watching worldwide content in regional languages; consequently, the series has also gained a huge following in India.

The Boys Season 5: When will Episode 7 release in India?

Following the current weekly release schedule, The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 is expected to premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, May 13. The new episode will likely be available for viewers in India to stream between 12:30 and 1:30 PM IST.

The same release schedule is anticipated for the season's last two episodes as well. The season finale is set for May 20, and Episode 7 will premiere on May 13.

The Boys Season 5 episode 7 plot

Before the closing episode starts streaming online, the makers are also organising a special theatrical screening, which is an intriguing move for fans.

According to reports, The Boys Season 5's last episode will be screened in a few 4DX theatres one day before its digital launch, providing viewers with an extravagant experience for the show's conclusion.

The Boys Season 5 episode 7 cast

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Susan Heyward, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Valorie Curry and Daveed Diggs are among the ensemble cast members of the show.