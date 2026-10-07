11 Indians injured as projectile hits ship in Hormuz, India condemns attack

Eleven Indian crew members were injured on Tuesday after a Panama-flagged commercial vessel was hit by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, prompting a strong condemnation from New Delhi.

The vessel, MT On Peace, carried 19 crew members, including 17 Indian nationals. In total, 12 crew members -- 11 of them Indian -- sustained injuries in the strike, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"We condemn the attack earlier today on a Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace off the coast of Oman, where it was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the MEA said in a statement.

"Of the total crew of 19, 17 are Indian nationals. It is learnt that 12 crew members have been injured, including 11 Indian nationals," it said.

The MEA said continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region remain a "cause of deep concern" for India.

"We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of such attacks in the interests of peace and stability in the region," it said.

"The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored at the earliest," it added.

The MEA said the sailors of the vessel were evacuated with the help of Omani authorities.

"With the assistance of Omani authorities, the injured crew have since been evacuated and are receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman. We thank the Omani authorities for their valuable support," it said.

Separately, India also condemned an attack on merchant vessel Royad Mammadov in the Black Sea, in which two foreign seafarers were killed and some members of the crew, including Indian nationals, injured.

"The injured have been rescued by Romanian authorities and are receiving medical attention. The three Indian nationals, who were part crew of the ship, are safe," the MEA said.

New Delhi thanked the Romanian authorities for their "swift action" following the incident.

"India views these attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers with grave concern. The targeting of traffic in international waterways is severely undermining global commerce and welfare of people across the world," it said.

"We continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy to bring an end to the ongoing conflicts," the MEA said.

In September, India and Liberia launched a new 25-nation "Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers" during the UN General Assembly to ensure the safety and security of merchant crews and commercial shipping against targeted attacks, it added.