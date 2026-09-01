158 Indians rescued from Nepal, Indian teams continue relief efforts: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday that 158 Indian citizens had been evacuated safely from Nepal following catastrophic flooding that struck the Himalayan nation during the preceding week.

According to official updates provided by the Ministry up to 9 pm on Monday, ongoing search, relief and excavation operations continued to be spearheaded by specialised forensics and tunnel rescue squads deployed from India.

Highlighting the medical and technical deployments, the MEA noted, "The specialised forensics team from India continued its work in Kathmandu today in coordination with counterparts from Nepal Police's Forensic Science Laboratory. They discussed the optimisation of various protocols and documentation."

Previously, on Sunday, the Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, interacted with and briefed the incoming forensics specialists. Following the briefing, the experts held formal consultations with their peers at the Nepal Police's Central Forensic Science Laboratory situated in Kathmandu, alongside professionals from the Forensics Department attached to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital.

Detailing engineering operations, the Ministry added, "Tunnel rescue team, The tunnel rescue operations team from India sustained its efforts in coordination with the Nepali Army at Chilime and Langtang hydropower sites today. Despite inclement weather and difficult access conditions at Chilime, the team was able to establish a foothold at the tunnel. Rescue efforts will continue tomorrow."

Indian subterranean extraction personnel were previously deployed alongside the Nepali Army on Sunday to execute rigorous search mandates across hydropower subterranean infrastructure located within Chilime and the broader Langtang sector.

"Our technical team for tunnel rescue worked in both Chilime and Langtang sites today in coordination with the Nepali Army. Despite inclement weather and difficult access conditions at Chilime, the team successfully established a foothold at the tunnel and set up safety ropes inside the tunnel. In Langtang, the team, along with Nepali forces, was able to probe to a depth of 185 metres. Rescue efforts will continue tomorrow," Ambassador Srivastava stated on X.

Concurrently, humanitarian assistance efforts scaled up further as a fourth humanitarian sortie carrying emergency supplies dispatched from India touched down in Kathmandu on Sunday.

"The fourth flight carrying 11 tonnes of relief supplies has arrived in Nepal, with the materials handed over to the concerned authorities as part of ongoing support following the devastating floods," the MEA stated.

This latest consignment comprised specialised technical extraction personnel equipped with advanced search-and-rescue apparatus, alongside molecular forensics experts designated for DNA profiling. Essential humanitarian cargo delivered encompassed blankets, sleeping bags, heavy-duty tarpaulins, plastic sheeting and comprehensive hygiene kits.