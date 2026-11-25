Two extra exhibition hangars are being constructed by the Ministry of Defence for Aero India 2027, expanding its capacity by 12,000 sq m to accommodate more exhibitors who have shown increased interest in showcasing their products.

The 16th edition of the show will take place at Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bengaluru from February 8 to 12, 2027. Aero India is among Asia’s largest air shows.

"Aero India is a lucrative market for any major defence industry in the world," Air Marshal Ravi Kapoor (retd), a former air officer commanding-in-chief of the Indian Air Force's (IAF's) Central Air Command, told Business Standard.

"Aero engines, development of future-generation electronic warfare systems, AI, unmanned systems and weapons systems are attracting global (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to set up ventures in India, and this is not a presence, marking a genuine partnership interest," he said.

It has been clarified that the venue is an active IAF training station and, hence, is subject to aviation safety and operational limitations that do not allow for any further horizontal expansion. Hence, the department has opted for the construction of more hangars along with vertical expansion, according to a press release issued by the Department of Defence Production (DDP) on Wednesday.

No information has been provided about how many exhibitors have registered for the upcoming event or when the new hangars would become operational.

The release mentioned that mezzanine floors would be provided to exhibitors within their respective stalls as far as the hangar height permits. All structures should conform to the required specifications regarding structural integrity, load-bearing capacity and safety.

The idea is to give enough space to global aerospace manufacturers and domestic innovators.

The previous edition, which took place between February 10 and 14, 2025, was described as the biggest ever, with over 900 exhibitors, including 150 international ones.