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Africa occupies central place in India's foreign policy today: Jaishankar

The minister underscored that the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and Africa's Agenda 2063 are complementary roadmaps towards prosperity and progress through sustainable growth and inclusive development

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Our bonds were further strengthened as India stood in solidarity with the African nations in their struggle against colonialism: Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India ew Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 12:15 PM IST

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that Africa occupies a central place in India's foreign policy today, and New Delhi's engagement with it is guided by a clear vision, rooted in the principles of equality, mutual respect and shared progress. 
Addressing a gathering at the unveiling of the logo, theme and website for the upcoming India-Africa Forum Summit-IV, Jaishankar said, "We gather here to mark the next chapter in the enduring partnership between India and Africa through the India-Africa Forum Summit framework." The India-Africa relationship is rooted in "our civilisational linkages", nurtured over centuries through cultural exchanges and human interactions, the external affairs minister said. 
 
"Our bonds were further strengthened as India stood in solidarity with the African nations in their struggle against colonialism," he said. 
The minister underlined that the story of India's freedom struggle is also closely linked with Africa, "Our shared history of struggle, solidarity, resilience and aspirations continues to shape our partnership," he said. 
Today, Africa occupies a central place in India's foreign policy, Jaishankar said. 

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"India's engagement with Africa is guided by a clear vision, which is rooted in the principles of equality, mutual respect and shared progress," he added. 
The minister underscored that the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and Africa's Agenda 2063 are complementary roadmaps towards prosperity and progress through sustainable growth and inclusive development. 
Jaishankar also said that the engagement between India and Africa has grown across key pillars with numerous high-level political interactions, with India consistently supporting Africa's rightful place in global governance. 
A "seminal step" in that direction was the inclusion of the African Union in G20 during India's presidency of the grouping in 2023, the minister said. 
"This reflects our firm belief that the voices of the Global South must shape global governance in times to come," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : S Jaishankar India-Africa Indo-Africa partnership Indian foreign policy Ministry of External Affairs

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 12:15 PM IST

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