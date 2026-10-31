Saturday, October 31, 2026 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit assumes charge as new Chief of Air Staff

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit assumes charge as new Chief of Air Staff

Dixit, 59, a Lucknow native who was commissioned as a fighter pilot in 1986, will lead the IAF during its ongoing modernisation at a time when India's combat aircraft strength is below the ideal level

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit takes charge as new IAF chief

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit (Photo credit: IAF)

Our Bureau New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit took charge of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday.
 
His predecessor, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, former chief of the air staff (CAS), retired the same day after 42 years of service, which included major military events such as Operation Sindoor last year. The Ministry of Defence said in a media statement that Singh, an accomplished fighter pilot, had contributed significantly to the IAF's combat readiness. Singh's tenure as CAS was marked by decisive leadership, particularly during Operation Sindoor, the statement added.
 
Dixit, 59, a Lucknow native who was commissioned as a fighter pilot in 1986, will lead the IAF during its ongoing modernisation at a time when India's combat aircraft strength is below the ideal level. He was previously the vice chief of the air staff, chief of the integrated defence staff and in charge of the Central Air Command.
 
 
An IAF chief serves up to three years in the post or until the retirement age of 62.

More From This Section

S Jaishankar and others during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Military solutions not working, give diplomacy a chance: Jaishankar at G20

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar slams global energy disruptions through sanctions, chokepoints

Parvathaneni Harish

AI, maritime security key priorities for 2028-29 UNSC bid: India at UN

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | File Photo: PTI

Ready to share counter-terrorism expertise with Asean: Rajnath Singh

IG Defence & MSA Global

Amid Gulf tensions, India's IG Defence partners with Oman's MSA Global

Topics : Indian Air Force

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyJio Platforms Share PriceQ2 Results TodayMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferNew RBI forex derivative rulesGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2026 | 4:52 PM IST