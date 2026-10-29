Amid Gulf tensions, India's IG Defence partners with Oman's MSA Global

India's private defence industry is stepping up efforts to enter overseas markets through technology partnerships and local manufacturing arrangements, as domestic companies look to turn indigenous military systems into export opportunities.

IG Defence, an Indian defence technology company, has taken a step in that direction by signing a deal with an Omani company to explore co-development and localisation of defence systems for Oman and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Amid evolving security challenges across the Gulf, where the growing use of unmanned aerial systems has increased the focus on counter-drone technologies and air defence capabilities, the proposed partnership will help expand local manufacturing opportunities and explore new avenues for indigenous defence technology development.

According to the agreement, the company will assess the scope for local production in Oman, combining its engineering capabilities with the country's industrial infrastructure to serve regional requirements.

It plans to manufacture and localise three of IG Defence's indigenous defence technology platforms — KAL, a long-range, one-way attack unmanned aerial system with a range of up to 1,000 km; BAJ, an unmanned aerial interceptor system designed for counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) applications; and JWALA, a micro-missile system being developed for counter-drone applications.

Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, founder and chief executive officer of IG Defence, said the company was looking to take its indigenous defence technologies to international markets through strategic industrial partnerships.

"Our partnership with MSA Global will take India's indigenous defence technologies to global markets through strategic industrial collaboration. With our portfolio spanning unmanned systems, counter-drone technologies, missile systems and AI-powered battle management system, we aim to contribute to an integrated defence ecosystem that addresses the evolving security requirements of the region," he said.

Bodhisattwa said IG Defence aspires to build defence technologies with global relevance by combining Indian innovation with Oman's manufacturing capabilities. "Our vision is simple - Designed in India, Made in Oman and Built for the World," he added.

The agreement comes as India's private defence companies seek a larger role in the global arms and military technology market. While public sector undertakings and established defence research organisations have traditionally dominated India's defence manufacturing landscape, private firms are increasingly developing their own platforms, investing in research and development and exploring partnerships with foreign companies.

Col M S Atwal (Retd), chairman of MSA Global LLC, said the changing security environment in the region reinforced the need to strengthen local defence capabilities.

"Our proposed collaboration with IG Defence will help explore advanced defence technologies and combine India's engineering expertise with Oman's industrial capabilities, supporting local manufacturing ambitions and long-term industrial cooperation," he said.

Besides unmanned aerial systems and counter-drone technologies, IG Defence has developed a portfolio that includes short-range missile systems and GRID, an artificial intelligence-powered battle management system. The company says its technologies are intended for applications including surveillance, reconnaissance, autonomous engagement and tactical operations.

The memorandum of understanding was exchanged between Sanghapriya and Atwal at the India-Oman Defence Industry Seminar in Muscat. The event was facilitated by the Department of Defence Production under the Ministry of Defence, in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). India's ambassador to Oman, the country's defence attaché and officials from Oman's Ministry of Defence were present.