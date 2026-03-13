Amid strategic challenges, project delays hurt efforts to strengthen Navy

India’s naval expenditure more than doubled from ₹49,623 crore in FY21 to ₹103,547 crore in FY26. The Navy’s share in the overall defence budgets increased from 15 per cent to 21 per cent, according to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Defence report (2024-25). The Army's expenditure increased from ₹178,248 crore to ₹239,600 crore and its share in the defence budget decreased from 55 per cent to 48 per cent. The Air Force’s expenditure increased from ₹73,244 crore to ₹118,511 crore and its share increased from 22 per cent to 24 per cent in the same time period.

However, despite the increased budgetary allocation for the Navy, India’s fleet size is smaller compared to other major naval powers. India operates around 130 warships, compared with China’s 234 and the United States’ 219.

Data on capital expenditure shows a mixed trend. The share of naval fleet expenditure in total defence capital outlay increased from 10.3 per cent in FY14 to 18.1 per cent in FY22 and then declined to 11.6 per cent in FY27 (Budget Estimates, BE). Similarly, expenditure on naval projects rose from 0.8 per cent in FY14 to 3.9 per cent in FY20 and subsequently declined to 2 per cent in FY27 (BE).

Given India’s significant maritime responsibilities, questions have been raised about the adequacy of its fleet size. India has one of the world’s largest exclusive economic zones (EEZs), but its naval vessels relative to the area are low. India has about 43.3 naval vessels per million sq km of EEZ, whereas China has 460.2, Indonesia 39.8, Russia 37.4, and the United States 20.4, respectively.

Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) account for about 29 per cent of India’s naval fleet, submarines about 18 per cent, and destroyers around 13 per cent. China’s fleet composition shows a similar share of OPVs at around 31 per cent, submarines at 18 per cent, and destroyers at around 11 per cent.

Project delays are another concern. From 2017 onwards, around 75 naval vessel projects were sanctioned for the Indian Navy with a combined cost of ₹41,469 crore. However, progress has been uneven. Only three projects have been completed on schedule, while around 27 projects have experienced delays. The remaining projects are still within their scheduled timelines, and their target completion dates are yet to be reached.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) released a performance audit in December 2025 titled “Works Management in the Indian Navy”. Of the 14 major contracts reviewed, 13 were delayed by up to 52 months. Some civil work contracts saw delays extending up to 64 months.