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Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Army gets new chief as General Dhiraj Seth assumes office as 31st COAS

Army gets new chief as General Dhiraj Seth assumes office as 31st COAS

The former Vice Chief of the Army Staff succeeds General Upendra Dwivedi and takes command of the 1.3 million-strong force amid ongoing modernisation and self-reliance initiatives

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth

Prior to becoming the 31st Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), he served as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff (Photo: X/@IaSouthern)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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General Dhiraj Seth, an accomplished military officer with the rare distinction of heading two operational Army commands along the western front, took charge as the new Chief of the Army Staff on Tuesday, officials said.

Gen Seth assumed the reins of the 1.3 million-strong force at a time when it is forging a path to become a self-reliant and future-ready Army while meeting challenges on the borders.

The general officer succeeded General Upendra Dwivedi, who retired on Tuesday after an illustrious career spanning over 40 years in the armed forces.

Gen Seth is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla. He was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986.

 

Prior to becoming the 31st Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), he served as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff.

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Chief of the Army Staff-designate Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth (Photo: Wikimedia)

New Army chief expected to continue multi-domain capability drive

Gen Seth took over as the COAS at a time when the global geo-strategic environment remains dynamic, with challenges in the security domain becoming more pronounced due to technological advancements and the ever-changing character of modern warfare.

On his elevation to the rank of an Army Commander, he served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Command (based in Jaipur) and the Southern Command, earning the rare distinction of commanding two operational commands along the western front, the defence ministry earlier said.

During his military career spanning nearly four decades, he has had extensive experience across operational, strategic, capability development and institutional domains, contributing significantly to the Indian Army's combat effectiveness and long-term transformation.

Tenanting pivotal appointments earlier in strategic planning and capability development verticals of the Army Headquarters, he shaped its modernisation trajectory, capability roadmap and long-term force structuring initiatives.

Prior to his appointment as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff on April 1, he headed the Pune-based Southern Command, and under his leadership, the elite command maintained a high degree of operational readiness during the Operation Sindoor last year.

In nearly four decades, he built an exceptional operational profile across diverse terrains and conflict environments, including counter-insurgency experience.

The general officer has commanded at every level in diverse operational environments.

His command assignments included an Armoured Regiment in the Desert Sector, an Armoured Brigade in the Western Theatre, and a Counter-Insurgency Force in Jammu andKashmir.

As a lieutenant general, he commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Army's premier strike formations. He subsequently served as General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, overseeing key national and international military engagements and ceremonial responsibilities.

He has held several key staff and strategic appointments that have "significantly influenced operational planning, force management and capability development".

Gen Seth's contributions have been instrumental in aligning operational requirements with emerging technologies and future battlefield imperatives, according to the defence ministry.

An accomplished military professional, Gen Seth consistently excelled in professional military education, securing top positions in courses of instruction it said.

A graduate of the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College, Gen Seth also attended the prestigious Command and Staff Course in Paris, reflecting his broad strategic outlook and understanding of contemporary military affairs, the defence ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Army Indian Defence forces Indian Defence

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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