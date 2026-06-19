Bharat Forge bags ₹425 crore Indian Navy gas turbine generator order

Pune-based Bharat Forge Ltd (BFL) has secured a ₹425-crore contract from the Ministry of Defence to supply gas turbine generators (GTGs) for onboard power generation on Kolkata-class destroyers of the Indian Navy.

The contract, awarded under the Buy (Indian) category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure, 2020, involves the supply of indigenous 1.25-megawatt GTGs that will replace lower-capacity units currently deployed onboard the warships. The project is scheduled for execution over the next five years.

“BFL will also participate in design and development programmes for larger power plants and propulsion GTs,” the company said in a statement.

New facility in Andhra Pradesh

In May, BFL signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up India's first private-sector facility for marine gas turbine maintenance, repair, overhaul and indigenous development.

The facility, to be set up over nearly 80 acres within the state's defence manufacturing corridor, will be developed through Bharat Forge's aerospace division and co-located with the Naval Dockyard, INS Eksila, and the Eastern Naval Command headquarters.

The project will be executed in two phases, with the first phase establishing a marine gas turbine repair and overhaul complex equipped to restore critical hot-section components, including blades, vanes and combustion liners, while also supporting component manufacturing.

The second phase will set up India's first private-sector marine gas turbine development and assembly hall, along with a hot test cell to test and validate engines under operating conditions before deployment on naval platforms.