BJP and Congress at loggerheads over hosting of Brics 2026 summit

The BJP on Friday slammed the Congress and other opposition parties for creating a “negative atmosphere” around the Brics summit, alleging that they are unable to “digest” India’s progress as the country moves forward.

The ruling party said that while in 2011-12, under the Congress-led UPA government, India appeared to be losing its position within Brics, today all Brics heads of state are in India and the country is celebrating the summit “as never before.” India is hosting the 18th Brics Summit on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

A day earlier, the Congress questioned the benefits of hosting the Brics Summit.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that during the tenure of Manmohan Singh, India’s position in Brics had reached a stage where people were saying that “India” should be removed and “Indonesia” should replace the “I” in Brics.

“The Congress leaders who are lamenting and asking, ‘What did India gain?’ should remember that the truth is: ‘You drowned India, we rebuilt it!’” he told reporters.

“During the Congress regime, India was described as one of the 'Fragile Five' and a 'junk economy', whereas under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become one of the world's top five economies and emerged as the shining star of Brics,” he added.

He said the BJP has rebuilt and strengthened the country, making it a “bright’spot in the world.

"India is also a bright spot within Brics, and the world is looking towards India with enthusiasm and confidence. Today, India is a major global economy that contributes to stability in the global economy," he added.

The former Union minister said this has been possible despite challenges such as the energy crisis, problems with global supply chains and the ongoing war in the Gulf, with India's growth rate standing at 7.8 per cent, which the IMF has acknowledged as accurate and described as a sign of the strength of the Indian economy.

"The IMF also appreciated the manner in which India is progressing in the services sector, manufacturing sector and trade," he said.

He alleged that whenever there is a discussion on foreign policy, Congress leaders unnecessarily attempt to create an adverse atmosphere within the country.

Prasad asserted that the presence of heads of state and government from Russia, South Africa, Egypt, China and Iran at the summit reflects India's growing influence.

Separately, in a video message, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that while the "I" in BRIC was "turning shaky" in 2011-12, India is now one of the strongest partners of Brics.

"Today, India has found its position in the global arena as never before," he said.

"Remember, the 'I' in Brics stands for India, and the 'I' in India stands for the 140 crore people of India. I am India. I am one of the strongest partners of Brics, and I am proud of it. Today, I am proud to be a citizen of India and a very strong member of Brics," he added.

Patra cited two articles published in leading newspapers in 2011 and 2012 to back his claim.

"Today, the Congress party and some opposition parties are trying to spread negativity and create a negative atmosphere around the Brics Summit. I think they need to be shown a mirror," he said.

Citing a 2012 article based on comments by global financial services firm Goldman Sachs, Patra said its headline was "India least attractive Brics member in valuation terms." "Goldman Sachs clearly says that in 2012, if there was one BRIC member that was the least attractive in terms of valuation, it was India," Patra said.

He said that when Jim O'Neill, then chairman of Goldman Sachs, was asked whether Brazil was the strongest BRIC country and India the weakest, he said India was the least attractive in terms of valuation. He further said the final line of the article stated that it would not be a surprise if Indonesia replaced India, as Indonesia had moved far ahead.

"What is the essence of this article? It essentially says that in 2012, there were no meaningful reforms in India, the country was falling behind, inflation was high, and the condition of the Indian market was such that, among the BRIC nations, India was at the bottom," he said.

Patra said the second article, published on September 21, 2011, highlighted high inflation and a weak currency in India.

"The second article is dated September 21, 2011, and its headline is, 'With high inflation and weak currency, India not like other BRIC countries'," he said.

"Inflation in India is the worst among the so-called BRIC nations. Current account deficit is a concern, fiscal deficit is a worry, fresh investments are stalled despite creaky infrastructure. Probably for the first time in a decade since Jim O'Neill of Goldman Sachs coined the acronym, BRIC is weakening and the I in it turning shaky," Patra said, quoting further from the second article.

"And yet, we have some politicians and some opposition leaders who are not able to digest this. Today, some members of the opposition and the Congress party are unable to digest India's progress because India is moving forward," Patra added.