The Brics grouping of nations has expressed deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and has called for exercising maximum restraint as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation.

The Delhi Declaration adopted at the Brics Summit here urged ensuring the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations in their entirety and interconnectedness, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the States.

"We encourage increasing efforts, through dialogue and diplomacy, towards a long-term understanding that will contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region. We stress the need to work together to maintain smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, in accordance with applicable international law," the Declaration stated.

The 11-member grouping said they recognise that energy security is a crucial foundation for social and economic development, national security, and the welfare of all nations. "We highlight the need to enhance energy security by ensuring energy market stability and maintaining undisrupted flows of energy from diverse sources, strengthening value chains, ensuring resilience and protection of critical energy infrastructure, including cross-border infrastructure," the declaration said.

Member nations acknowledged fossil fuels will continue to play an important role in the world’s energy mix, particularly for emerging markets and developing economies, and recognised the need to promote just, orderly, equitable and inclusive energy transitions and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with the climate goals and targeting Sustainable Development Goals 7, set by the United Nations. They also noted the need to adhere to principles of technological neutrality and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities taking into account national circumstances, needs, and priorities.

"We welcome the BRICS Guiding Principles on Smart Grids and Energy Storage. We note the Chairship initiative on establishing the BRICS Digital Centre of Excellence for Smart Grids and Energy Storage under the Smart Grids Workstream of the BRICS ERCP as an enabling voluntary dialogue mechanism to advance cooperation," the Declaration stated.

The Delhi Declaration, adopted during the Brics Summit being held in Delhi on September 12-13, underscores the importance of balanced and diversified energy mixes reflecting national circumstances and recognised that the widest variety of energy sources and technologies - including renewable energy, bioenergy, fossil fuels, nuclear energy, hydropower, hydrogen, low carbon technologies, and energy storage technologies - play an important role in achieving the SDGs and energy security.

"We underscore the role of all available energy sources, resilient energy supply chains and enhanced cooperation among BRICS countries through deliberations in the energy track. In this regard, we encourage BRICS collaboration on interoperable standards and certification frameworks for zero and low-emissions hydrogen and appreciate the ongoing work on the BRICS Joint Report on Hydrogen Value Chains in this regard," the Declaration said.

Brics nations also affirmed the need to promote reliable, responsible, diversified, resilient, fair, sustainable, and just supply chains of critical minerals to guarantee benefit sharing, value addition and economic diversification in resource-rich countries, while fully preserving sovereign rights over their mineral resources, as well as their right to adopt, maintain and enforce measures necessary to pursue legitimate public policy objectives.