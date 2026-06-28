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Can govt issue passport to a non-Indian? A look at the legal provisions

The Passports Act permits the Centre to issue passports to non-citizens in exceptional public-interest cases, even though Indian citizenship is generally required for passport issuance

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Archis Mohan
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2026 | 11:12 PM IST

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A controversy was triggered recently when media outlets quoted unnamed Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) officials as saying that a passport does not establish citizenship, and is a travel document. These statements were reportedly made on the occasion of Passport Seva Divas on June 24.
 
Supreme Court advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the BJP from 2021-2024, said that under Section 20 of the Passports Act the Centre may issue a passport to a non-Indian citizen if it is of the opinion that it is necessary to do so in public interest. 
For example, he explained, the Centre may provide an Indian passport to former Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina, who is currently living in exile in India. On page two of the passport, her nationality would be specified as ‘Bangladeshi’, he said.
 
He said citizenship of India is a precondition for issue of a passport to an Indian national. He further explained that if an Indian national is not an Indian citizen, he is not entitled to an Indian passport; unless fraud is detected, an Indian passport is proof of Indian citizenship.
 
Jethmalani said the MEA officials’ statements were meant to foreshadow the legal provisions to maintain a National Register of Indian Citizens and establish a National Registration Authority. “The fact that an Indian passport is proof of Indian citizenship does not mean that an NRC is not required,” he added
 
Former foreign secretary Nirupama Menon Rao wrote on X: “It (the passport) is powerful evidence of citizenship... But in a legal dispute over citizenship, the governing law remains the Citizenship Act”.  
Passport footprint
  • Functional Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs): 544
  • The MEA plans to open POPSK in each of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. There are 52 POPSKs in UP, which have 80 LS seats, and several seats in the northeast where the facility is still not available
  • Less than 8% of Indians have passports, with almost 110 million valid passports
 
 
 
Topics : Indian passport Citizenship Travel