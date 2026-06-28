Can govt issue passport to a non-Indian? A look at the legal provisions

Supreme Court advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the BJP from 2021-2024, said that under Section 20 of the Passports Act the Centre may issue a passport to a non-Indian citizen if it is of the opinion that it is necessary to do so in public interest.

For example, he explained, the Centre may provide an Indian passport to former Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina, who is currently living in exile in India. On page two of the passport, her nationality would be specified as ‘Bangladeshi’, he said.

He said citizenship of India is a precondition for issue of a passport to an Indian national. He further explained that if an Indian national is not an Indian citizen, he is not entitled to an Indian passport; unless fraud is detected, an Indian passport is proof of Indian citizenship.

Jethmalani said the MEA officials’ statements were meant to foreshadow the legal provisions to maintain a National Register of Indian Citizens and establish a National Registration Authority. “The fact that an Indian passport is proof of Indian citizenship does not mean that an NRC is not required,” he added

Former foreign secretary Nirupama Menon Rao wrote on X: “It (the passport) is powerful evidence of citizenship... But in a legal dispute over citizenship, the governing law remains the Citizenship Act”.

Passport footprint