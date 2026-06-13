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Centre appoints Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth as next Chief of Army Staff

Seth has extensive experience across diverse operational environments, including counter-insurgency operations, and has attended several professional military courses in India and abroad

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of Army Staff, Indian Army, General Upendra Dwivedi, Defence leadership

Centre names Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth as next Army Chief

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 3:49 PM IST

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The Centre on Saturday appointed Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth as the next Chief of the Army Staff, succeeding General Upendra Dwivedi upon his retirement.  
Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, and was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986. 
 
Over nearly four decades of service, he has held a range of operational, command and staff appointments across diverse terrains, including as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Command and later the Southern Command. 
 
Before being appointed Chief of the Army Staff, he served as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff from April 1, 2026.
 
 

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Topics : Indian Army Army External Affairs Defence Security News

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 3:42 PM IST

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