Centre appoints Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth as next Chief of Army Staff

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, and was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986.

Over nearly four decades of service, he has held a range of operational, command and staff appointments across diverse terrains, including as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Command and later the Southern Command.

Before being appointed Chief of the Army Staff, he served as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff from April 1, 2026.

The Centre on Saturday appointed Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth as the next Chief of the Army Staff, succeeding General Upendra Dwivedi upon his retirement.