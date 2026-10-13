Tuesday, October 13, 2026 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / China opposes India's move to name 28 strategic locations in Ladakh

China opposes India's move to name 28 strategic locations in Ladakh

"China has never recognised the so-called 'Union Territory of Ladakh' unilaterally and illegally established by India," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said

Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh on a highway in September 2020 (Photo: Reuters)

China strongly opposed India's decision to assign standardised names to 28 strategic locations in Ladakh. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China on Tuesday strongly opposed India's decision to assign standardised names to 28 strategic locations and geographical features in Ladakh, claiming that the areas belonged to it.

"China has never recognised the so-called 'Union Territory of Ladakh' unilaterally and illegally established by India," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here.

Beijing, she said, "firmly opposes India's announcement of so-called standard names".

Mao was responding to a question on India's Ministry of Home Affairs announcing standardised names for 28 places and geographical features in Ladakh.

"The move is illegal and invalid and cannot change the fact that the relevant areas in the western sector of the China-India boundary have always belonged to China," she said.

 

Also Read

VISA

Visa gets approval to prepare for domestic payments business in China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Brics summit in New Delhi in September 2026

Managing bilateral expectationspremium

china Flag, China

China's securities watchdog seeks investor ideas as stock selloff deepens

Warships of Iranian, Chinese and Russian navies during a joint naval exercise in the northern Indian Ocean in January 2022 (PHOTO: REUTERS)

China's long game in the Indian Oceanpremium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other delegates during the Brics summit in New Delhi in September 2026

Strategic hedging in a turbulent worldpremium

On October 2, India formally identified 28 strategic locations and geographical features in Ladakh, including key border friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) such as Gogra and Hot Spring, on the official Indian map.

The step, taken by the government in consultation with the Ladakh administration, aims at streamlining official cartography, facilitating precise identification, and fostering better public awareness of the sensitive border region.

Gogra and Hot Spring are among the major strategic locations and were friction points during the 2020 standoff between Indian and Chinese forces. The locations are crucial for Indian patrolling along the LAC.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Pangong Lake area. Both sides began the disengagement process in 2022.

The other locations identified by India include Alisha Giri, a high-altitude peak; Brangsa; Chapchingal Pass; Kanishka Peak; Karun Pir mountain; Kuksel; Martand Giri; Parpik glacier; Skamri Glacier; Shachmirik Pass; Shkorga Valley; Zorawar Peak; Dehra Compass; and Drak Karpo.

The list also includes Jolmori, Kumarayana Point, Panglung, Rinchen Zangpo, Sakyasri Giri, Guru Rinpoche, Shamal Lungpa (a patrol and staging route in the 1950s), Yangpa River, Marpa Lotsava Ri, Milarepa Kangri, Shiva Ri and Maheshwara Ri.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Ensure terror networks do not find haven in region: Shah to Bimstec nations

Mumbai: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor addresses the gathering during the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) National Convention 2026, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. (PTI Photo)

India, America expanding cooperation across sectors: US envoy Sergio Gor

Mangrol, the Indian Navy's third anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW-SWC)

Navy commissions third anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft Mangrol

A prototype of JWALA micro-missile on display

India's first pvt sector micro-missile set for maiden experimental trialpremium

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

MEA rejects UN rights body's concerns over Delhi protest restrictions

Topics : Ladakh China India China relations

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayBuzzing stockGold SIlver Rate TodayDelhi Traffic AlertMax Healthcare ShareIndia Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 2:39 PM IST