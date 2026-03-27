DAC clears ₹2.38 trillion defence proposals with focus on air defence

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) on Friday for defence proposals worth Rs 2.38 lakh crore to boost combat capability across services, while a separate Rs 858 crore contract was signed to strengthen air defence and maritime support, according to separate media releases by the Ministry of Defence.

The DAC, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, cleared these approvals across the Army, Air Force and Coast Guard to fill capability gaps, with a focus on strengthening firepower, surveillance and layered air defence amid evolving threats.

Air defence in focus

The AoN, the formal acceptance in the defence procurement process, prioritised air defence at the forefront, with approvals for S-400 long-range surface-to-air missile systems for the Indian Air Force and the Air Defence Tracked System (ADTS) for the Army.

The S-400, a long-range missile system capable of detecting, tracking and intercepting aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, will strengthen protection of critical assets by engaging targets at extended ranges. The ADTS will enable real-time detection, tracking and coordination against aerial threats in mobile battlefield conditions.

Apart from air defence, AoN was accorded for Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) and Remotely Piloted Strike Aircraft (RPSA) for the Air Force. The MTA is set to replace ageing AN-32 and IL-76 transport aircraft and will enhance strategic and tactical airlift capability.

The RPSA will support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions and enable precision strikes without risking pilot lives, while the Su-30 engine overhaul will increase operational readiness of the aircraft.

For the Army, other approvals include the Dhanush Gun System to enhance long-range precision strikes across terrain, the Runway Independent Aerial Surveillance System (RIASS), high-capacity radio relay, and armour-piercing tank ammunition. The RIASS will provide aerial surveillance without any dependence on fixed runways, especially useful in forward areas, while the high-capacity radio relay systems will ensure secure long-range battlefield communication.

Modernisation push across services

The AoN was granted for Heavy Duty Air Cushion Vehicles (hovercraft) for the Indian Coast Guard to support coastal patrol, reconnaissance and search-and-rescue operations. A total of Rs 6.73 lakh crore worth of AoN has been granted for 55 proposals in FY2025-26.

In a separate development, the Ministry of Defence signed contracts worth Rs 858 crore, including Rs 445 crore for the procurement of the Tunguska Air Defence Missile System for the Army. The agreement was inked with JSC Rosoboronexport, a state-owned defence export agency of Russia, in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The Tunguska is a mobile, short-range air defence system combining missiles and guns on a tracked platform, designed to neutralise low-flying aircraft, drones and cruise missiles. It will strengthen India’s multi-layered air defence shield. The contracts also include depot-level inspection of the P-8I long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft, critical for sustaining the Navy's surveillance capabilities over the Indian Ocean Region.