Decoded: What is the K9 Vajra, and why is India buying hundreds more?

The Ministry of Defence on Monday granted in-principle approval for the procurement of more than 300 additional K9 Vajra-T self-propelled howitzers at an estimated cost of over ₹20,000 crore. The proposed acquisition is part of the Indian Army’s artillery modernisation plans and aims to strengthen its firepower along the borders with China and Pakistan.

The Indian Army already operates 100 K9 Vajra guns, while another 100 were ordered in December 2024 and are under manufacture. The latest proposal would help the Army build a fleet of 500 guns, equivalent to 25 artillery regiments, with 20 guns in each regiment.

What is the K9 Vajra gun?

The K9 Vajra-T is India’s variant of South Korea’s K9 Thunder, a 155 mm, 52-calibre tracked self-propelled howitzer manufactured by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at its Hazira facility in Gujarat, in partnership with South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace.

A howitzer is an artillery weapon designed to fire explosive shells at high angles, allowing it to strike targets behind obstacles such as hills, mountains and walls. The K9 Vajra-T combines this firepower with high battlefield mobility and armoured protection.

The gun’s tank-like appearance comes from its heavy tracked chassis and armoured rotating turret. Its all-welded steel hull protects the crew against shell fragments, landmines and small-arms fire. It can also turn within its own footprint using brake-torqueing, allowing it to manoeuvre in confined spaces. Designed for rapid deployment and “shoot-and-scoot” operations, the K9 Vajra-T can fire at enemy positions and quickly relocate to reduce its vulnerability to counter-battery attacks.

How much does a K9 Vajra cost, and how many guns make a regiment?

The Indian Army signed its first contract for the K9 Vajra-T in May 2017. Valued at ₹4,500 crore, the contract was awarded to L&T for 100 guns. In December 2024, the defence ministry signed a second contract worth ₹7,629 crore with L&T for another 100 guns. The latest proposal, meanwhile, has an estimated cost of more than ₹20,000 crore for over 300 additional howitzers.

The first two contracts translate into average contract values of approximately ₹45 crore and ₹76.3 crore per gun, respectively.

An Indian Army artillery regiment operating the K9 Vajra comprises 20 guns. Of these, 18 form the active, battlefield-ready core, generally organised into three batteries of six guns each. The remaining two are kept in reserve to replace guns affected by combat losses, maintenance requirements or mechanical failures.

How much of the K9 Vajra is made in India?

L&T manufactures the K9 Vajra-T at its Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira, Gujarat, under a partnership with South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace, the original designer of the K9 Thunder platform.

According to media reports, the programme has achieved more than 50 per cent indigenisation by value at the primary contract and programme-management level. L&T has said that more than 80 per cent of the physical work packages and sub-assembly manufacturing are handled in India. For the newly cleared procurement of more than 300 additional howitzers, the Defence Ministry has mandated a target of more than 70 per cent indigenous content.

Indian-made components include the fire control system, communication suites, hull and turret structures, environmental control systems, nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) protection systems, autoloaders and direct-fire sights. However, some critical high-technology components, particularly the gun barrel and breech mechanism, continue to be imported from South Korea.

K9 Vajra-T: Key specifications

Specification Detail Calibre 155 mm/52-calibre Firing range Around 40 km; up to 50 km with extended-range projectiles Rate of fire Up to 6-8 rounds per minute in burst mode Maximum road speed Around 67 kmph Crew Five personnel Weight Around 50 tonnes Type Tracked, self-propelled howitzer

How did the Ladakh confrontation change the Vajra’s role?

The 2020 military standoff between India and China in Ladakh expanded the K9 Vajra-T’s role beyond its original focus on desert warfare. The Army subsequently explored its use in high-altitude conditions, where artillery mobility and firepower are important to operations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). After China deployed heavy weaponry along the LAC, the Indian Army moved three K9 Vajra units to Ladakh for emergency high-altitude trials.

Following successful field tests, the Army deployed a full regiment in eastern Ladakh. The deployed guns were equipped with winterisation kits to help them operate in extreme cold. The howitzer’s ability to strike targets up to 40-50 km away, combined with its tracked mobility, gave the Army a mobile heavy-firepower capability in the high-altitude region.

However, the system’s deployment in Ladakh does not mean it is suitable for every part of the Himalayan terrain. Extreme cold, thin air and rugged landscapes pose operational challenges. While the heavy tracked platform has operated successfully on Ladakh’s relatively flat plateaus, it remains unsuitable for steep, road-starved areas, where lighter towed artillery is required.