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Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Defence Min Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart Adm Dong Jun in Bishkek

Defence Min Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart Adm Dong Jun in Bishkek

There is no official word yet on what transpired during the talks between Singh and Dong

Rajnath Singh, Admiral Dong Jun

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan | Image: X@rajnathsingh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 11:33 AM IST

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held talks with his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun on the margins of a multilateral conclave in Bishkek.

It is learnt that the two ministers reviewed the overall situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"It was a pleasure to interact with the Defence Minister of China Admiral Dong Jun during the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Bishkek," Singh said on social media.

There is no official word yet on what transpired during the talks between Singh and Dong.

The defence minister also met his Russian counterpart Andrei Belousov.

"Great interaction with Russian Defence Minister, Andrei Belousov during the SCO Defence Ministers' Meet in Bishkek," Singh said.

 

Singh landed in the capital city of Kyrgyzstan on Monday to attend the conclave of defence ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).   

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Rajnath Singh China India China relations Kyrgyzstan

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 11:33 AM IST

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