Defence Ministry orders 160 anti-airfield weapons for Indian Air Force

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday signed a Rs 810.79 crore contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for 160 Satellite Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons (SAT-SAAW) and associated equipment for the Indian Air Force.

The contract, signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi, has been placed under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category. Deliveries are scheduled between 2027-28 and 2028-29.

SAT-SAAW is an indigenously designed and developed air-to-ground precision-guided glide bomb developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It is designed to be launched from fighter aircraft, including the Jaguar, Hawk and Su-30MKI, and can engage reinforced ground targets such as enemy runways, bunkers, radars and hangars from a safe distance.

“The system will have an indigenous content of 60% along with indigenisation of sub-systems like Initial Measurement Unit, Long Impact Delay Fuse and Twin Store Carrier to further boost Aatmanirbharta in defence,” read the media statement released by the MoD.

According to BDL, SAT-SAAW is designed to deliver high-precision strikes, with an accuracy of less than 7 metres when using its indigenous GPS-based navigation system and less than 3 metres when guided by its seeker. It has a range of up to 90–100 km, depending on release conditions.

The glide bomb can be deployed without having to fly directly over or close to the target area. Its stand-off capability can help reduce the exposure of launch aircraft to enemy air-defence systems.