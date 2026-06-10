Defence ministry signs ₹449 crore deal for 20 indigenous Navy GNSS jammers

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday signed a ₹449-crore contract with Bengaluru-based Accord Software and Systems Private Limited (ASSPL) for the procurement of 20 Enhanced Capability Global Navigation Satellite System (ECGNSS) Jammers for the Indian Navy.

The deal has been signed under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category and includes a minimum of 75 per cent indigenous content.

The contract was signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi, according to an official statement issued by the ministry.

The Ministry of Defence said the ECGNSS Jammers are designed to counter hostile satellite navigation capabilities. “The system’s capabilities include degrading the satellite signal acquisition and tracking performance of the adversary GNSS receiver and signal spoofing or deceptive jamming,” the ministry said.

According to the statement, the induction of the systems will support the safe operation of Indian Navy vessels in complex operational conditions. “The induction would pave the way for safe operations by the ships of the Indian Navy in a multi-threat environment,” it added.

The ministry said the contract aligns with the government's push for domestic defence manufacturing and self-reliance. “The contract reinforces the Government’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India while bolstering the maritime security architecture of the country,” the statement said.

It further described the agreement as “a critical milestone in the ongoing efforts to bolster defence capabilities and indigenise advanced military technology.”