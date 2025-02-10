Business Standard

Home / Economy / News / Donald Trump's metal tariffs put Indian exports at risk, trigger glut fears

Donald Trump's metal tariffs put Indian exports at risk, trigger glut fears

In addition to the tariffs on steel and aluminium, Trump plans to introduce "reciprocal tariffs" on imports from all countries to match the tariffs those nations impose on US products

Shreya NandiIshita Ayan Dutt New Delhi/Kolkata
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

American President Donald Trump has said he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all steel and aluminium imports, a move that could further shrink India’s already negligible shipments of these commodities to the US and leave the country vulnerable to an influx of surplus supplies. 
 
In addition to the tariffs on steel and aluminium, Trump plans to introduce “reciprocal tariffs” on imports from all countries to match the tariffs those nations impose on US products. 
 
The announcements come ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled meeting with Trump in Washington later this week. 
 
New Delhi is considering its
Topics : Donald Trump Narendra Modi United States Trump tariffs

