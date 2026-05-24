DRDO may soon bring pvt players on board to make Astra air-to-air weapon

The development comes against the backdrop of lessons drawn from the West Asia crisis and the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as Pakistan’s decision to set up an Army Rocket Force Command.

“DRDO has been directed to license missile technologies to the private sector,” the source said, adding that to their knowledge, the organisation had already enlisted private partners for weapons such as short-range air-defence missiles and anti-ship missiles.

“The DRDO will likely be doing the same for other non-strategic missiles in the coming days,” the source added, identifying the Astra beyond visual range air-to-air missile and various types of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles under development as the most likely candidates.

A DRDO response to earlier emailed questions on the matter was not available by press time.

Both the Astra and these ballistic missiles are indigenous weapons developed by the DRDO, the research and development wing of the MoD.

Designed to engage aerial targets beyond the pilot’s direct visual field, the Astra is a guided missile with a range exceeding 100 kilometres (km). The ballistic missiles under consideration, meanwhile, include precision-strike surface-to-surface weapons capable of carrying a range of conventional warheads.

Speaking at a security summit in the national capital in April, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh had said there was a case for establishing a conventional missile force. Among the factors he cited were the conflict involving Iran, the United States (US), and Israel, as well as Pakistan’s announcement last August of the creation of an “Army Rocket Force” to oversee missile combat capabilities in a conventional war.

Then, at an industry summit in May, Singh argued that the time had come to consider transferring technology for various types of ballistic missiles to the private sector, while pointing to the growing use of such weapons — which was once confined to the nuclear delivery role — in conventional warfare. “...you will see steps taken by the government to ensure sufficient private-sector involvement in that space as well,” he said.

At present, defence public sector undertaking (DPSU) Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) remains the country’s principal production agency for these missiles. The development would also align with the MoD’s stated objective of bringing DPSUs and private firms together into what it describes as “a unified dual-production pipeline” and institutionalising civil-military fusion.

While all the combatants in the West Asia war have employed long-range munitions, Iran has struck targets across the region using waves of drones and ballistic missiles. One US open-source estimate indicates that Iran has launched more than 2,000 ballistic missiles since the start of the war on February 28, while another puts US expenditure of Tomahawk cruise missiles at over 850.

Operation Sindoor, carried out between May 7 and May 10, 2025, also saw India employ air-launched cruise missiles and other long-range munitions — first against terrorist targets inside Pakistan in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, and later against military targets across the border, ranging from air-defence systems to air bases, following attempts by the Pakistani armed forces to strike civilian and military infrastructure in India.