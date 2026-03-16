EAM Jaishankar hails talks with Iran to open Strait of Hormuz: Report

Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has hailed direct talks with Iran as the most effective way to restart shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, in an interview published on Sunday. “I am at the moment engaged in talking to them and my talking has yielded some results,” Jaishankar told the Financial Times, adding that talks are ongoing. “If it is yielding results for me, I would naturally continue to look at it.”

Indian vessel sails from UAE's Fujairah after terminal attack An Indian-flagged vessel loaded with 80,800 metric tons of United Arab Emirates' Murban oil, sailed for India on Sunday from Fujairah, India's government said, a day after sources said some loading operations had been suspended at the UAE port.

Oil loading operations at the UAE's Fujairah emirate, a major bunkering hub and crude export terminal, had resumed after a drone attack and fire on Saturday, sources said, though it was unclear if the operations were back to normal.

The vessel, Jag Laadki, was loading oil at the Single Point Mooring, when Fujairah terminal was attacked, India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Sunday.