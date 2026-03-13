Friday, March 13, 2026 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EAM Jaishankar holds 4th call with Iranian FM amid Strait of Hormuz crisis

EAM Jaishankar holds 4th call with Iranian FM amid Strait of Hormuz crisis

Jaishankar and Araghchi had spoken on February 28, soon after the US and Israel launched the attack on Iran that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Discussed bilateral matters as also Brics related issues: Jaishankar | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi -- their fourth such conversation since the West Asia crisis began -- as New Delhi intensifies efforts to secure safe passage to 28 merchant vessels currently stationed on either side of the Strait of Hormuz.

The two foreign ministers held the phone conversation on Thursday night.

Jaishankar and Araghchi had spoken on February 28, soon after the US and Israel launched the attack on Iran that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. They also spoke on March 5 and March 10.

"Had another conversation with Iranian FM @araghchi yesterday night. Discussed bilateral matters as also Brics related issues," the external affairs minister said on social media.

 

The latest phone conversation came as India ramped up efforts to secure safe passage to the Indian-flagged merchant vessels through the strategic shipping route of Strait of Hormuz that has been partially blocked by Tehran following escalation in its conflict with the US and Israel.

An Iranian readout said Araghchi briefed his Indian counterpart on the latest situation "resulting from the aggressions and crimes" committed by the US and Israel against Iran and its consequences on the stability and security of the region and the world.

It said the Iranian foreign minister emphasised to Jaishankar Tehran's firm will to exercise the "legitimate right to self-defence".

"Araghchi emphasised the need for international and regional forums and organisations to condemn military aggression against Iran," the readout said.

"Referring to the importance of the role and position of BRICS as a forum for developing multilateral cooperation, he considered it essential for this institution to play a constructive role at the current juncture to support stability and security in the region and the world," it added.

It said Araghchi emphasised the importance of finding a way to strengthen stability and sustainable security environment in the region and called it as a "collective need".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

S Jaishankar Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions BRICS

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

