Thursday, May 14, 2026 | 06:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / EAM Jaishankar meets Maldives foreign minister, discusses bilatreal ties

EAM Jaishankar meets Maldives foreign minister, discusses bilatreal ties

Discussions were held to strengthen the close ties, the people-to-people contact and the longstanding India-Maldives partnership

India, Maldives

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar meets Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam | Image: X@DrSJaishankar

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 6:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Maldives' Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam, who is on her first official visit to India. The leaders held discussions on the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Sharing the details in a post on X, EAM underscored India's commitment to the progress of Maldives and said, "Good to meet FM Iruthisham Adam of Maldives @IruthishamAdam on her first official visit to India. Underlined our Neighbourhood First policy and reviewed our bilateral cooperation. Reiterated India's commitment to Maldives' progress and development."

In a post on X, FM Adam said that during the bilateral meeting, discussions were held to strengthen the close ties, the people-to-people contact and the longstanding India-Maldives partnership.

 

"We reaffirmed our commitment to work closely on issues of mutual importance to enhance our relations . The 'Maldives First' Foreign Policy complements India's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy, fostering shared priorities and strengthening cooperation between our two countries", she wrote on X.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also held a meeting with Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam and reaffirmed the strong and special partnership shared by India and the Maldives as both nations mark 60 years of diplomatic ties.

Also Read

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Jaishankar holds talks with Russia's Lavrov; trade, geopolitics top agenda

Tuesday, March 18, 2025: Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto, as part of the ‘Raisina Dialogue 2025', in New Delhi. (@DrSJaishankar on X via PTI Photo)

Cricket gives special edge to India-Trinidad and Tobago ties: Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Dr Frank Anthony, India Guyana

Jaishankar meets Guyanese health minister, reviews bilateral ties progress

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India-Suriname review ties, EAM Jaishankar pushes to deepen partnership

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India sees Suriname as family, not distant partner: EAM Jaishankar

In a post on X, Goyal said that the discussions focused on expediting negotiations for the India-Maldives Free Trade Agreement, advancing the Bilateral Investment Treaty, promoting trade settlements in local currencies, and deepening cooperation across tourism, digital payments, and business-to-business linkages.

"Had a productive meeting with H.E. Ms. @IruthishamAdam, Foreign Minister of Maldives, and reaffirmed the strong and special partnership shared by India and the Maldives as both nations mark 60 years of diplomatic ties. Our discussions focused on expediting negotiations for the India-Maldives Free Trade Agreement, advancing the Bilateral Investment Treaty, promoting trade settlements in local currencies, and deepening cooperation across tourism, digital payments, and business-to-business linkages," he said.

In a post on X, FM Adam underlined how India and Maldives are working together to boost trade and enhance business-to-business engagement between the two countries.

"Reaffirmed the strong and special partnership between the Maldives and India as we observe the 60 years of diplomatic relations at my meeting with the Minister of Commerce and Industry of India, @PiyushGoyal this evening. We agreed to fast track the negotiations between the Maldives and India on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), advancing the Bilateral Investment Treaty, developing trade and currency settlements, digitalization. The importance of working together to boost trade and enhance business-to-business engagement between our two countries was underlined," the Maldives Foreign Minister said.

India and the Maldives have longstanding ties. The Ministry of External Affairs noted in an earlier statement how the two countries share ethnic, linguistic, cultural, religious and commercial links steeped in antiquity.

The relations have been close, cordial and multi-dimensional. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said time had come to find solutions and not create hurdles

India-UAE to sign LPG, strategic petroleum reserves pacts during PM's visit

Randhir Jaiswal, Randhir

Nations must reflect: India on China backing Pakistan during Op Sindoor

PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi's UAE visit to focus on energy security, Fujairah cooperation

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Defence Secretary, Ministry of Defence at Special Plenary XII at CII Annual Business Summit 2026 | Photo: X/ @FollowCII

India to project power across Indo-Pacific and beyond by 2047: Defence Secy

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan

India ready to counter any cross-border misadventure: Navy chief designate

Topics : S Jaishankar Maldives India Maldives ties India Maldives Maldives India relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2026 | 6:50 AM IST

Explore News

NEET UG 2026 Exam CancelledStocks to Watch TodayGold Duty RiseGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayPM Modi on Gold BuyFuel Crisis in IndiaAirtel Q4 ResultsTATA Motors Q4 ResultsIPL 2026 Points Table