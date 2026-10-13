Ensure terror networks do not find haven in region: Shah to Bimstec nations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday called for stronger regional cooperation among Bimstec countries to combat terrorism, disrupt terrorist financing and organised crime, and ensure that terrorist networks do not find a haven in the region.

Addressing the first Home Ministers' Meeting of Bimstec countries here, Shah said India follows a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

He said the trust underlying the partnership of Bimstec countries is strengthened by the belief that the security arrangements of each member country should contribute to the security of the other members.

Shah called for a collective resolve to prevent terrorist networks from finding shelter, establishing bases and training facilities, mobilising resources or conducting activities against other member countries.

He also urged all members to cooperate in mutual legal assistance and extradition in accordance with their national laws and applicable agreements, saying such cooperation will strengthen efforts to bring criminals to justice.

Highlighting counterterrorism and law enforcement as key areas of cooperation, the minister called for exchange of actionable intelligence through existing nodal agencies and greater coordination to combat terrorist financing and organised crime.

The timely exchange of verified and actionable information about terrorists, their associates, criminal networks, financial channels and cross-border activities can strengthen collective security, he said.

On the problem of narcotics smuggling, Shah said it cannot be stopped through the efforts of one country alone.

"We must adopt a whole-of-region approach. The illegal proceeds from drugs provide financial strength to organised crime and are also used for terrorist financing. The diversion of precursor chemicals and transactions through the dark web make this challenge even more complex," he said.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec) is a regional grouping comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

It aims to promote economic and technical cooperation among countries bordering the Bay of Bengal and in its neighbourhood.