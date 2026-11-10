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Foreign Secretary Misri holds talks with French counterpart in Paris

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and French counterpart Martin Briens reviewed bilateral ties and discussed regional and global issues during talks in Paris.

Misri and french counterpart

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and French counterpart Martin Briens held talks in Paris, reviewing bilateral relations and discussing cooperation in space, economic security and critical technologies. | Image: X(@@IndiaembFrance)

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held talks with his French counterpart Martin Briens on Tuesday and reviewed the full range of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global issues of common interest.
 Misri, who arrived in Paris on Monday, co-chaired with Briens, the Secretary General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, the 3rd India-France Strategic Space Dialogue as well as the inaugural meeting of the India-France Economic Security and Critical Technologies Dialogue.
 "Both sides also held bilateral talks, reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the Embassy of India in France said in a post on X.
 
 The last India-France Strategic Dialogue of Space was held in New Delhi in March 2024, during which both sides reviewed progress made since the first dialogue and discussed the robust bilateral engagement in the space sector and avenues for further cooperation in the G2G and commercial segments.

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Topics : Indian Foreign Service India-France diplomacy India Foreign Policy

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First Published: Nov 10 2026 | 5:30 PM IST