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Foreign Secy meets Japanese Minister, both sides agree to deepen ties

Both sides affirmed the importance of the India Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and agreed to deepen public private partnerships in economic security, the MEA said

Vikram Misri, Kimi Onoda

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with Kimi Onoda, Minister in charge of Economic Security and Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence Strategy | Image: X@MEAIndia

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday held discussions with Japan's Minister in charge of Economic Security and Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence Strategy Kimi Onoda, during which both sides reaffirmed the importance of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

According to a post on X by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders agreed to further strengthen collaboration in the domain of economic security, with a particular focus on building secure, resilient and trusted supply chains through enhanced public-private partnerships.

"Both sides affirmed the importance of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and agreed to deepen public-private partnerships in economic security for secure, resilient and trusted supply chains," the MEA stated in its post.

 

The engagement comes amid growing cooperation between the two countries in strategic and emerging technology sectors.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy also held a meeting with Minister Onoda in the national capital, where discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the critical minerals sector.

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According to a post on X by the Ministry of Mines, the talks covered exploration, processing and recycling of critical minerals, with an emphasis on building diversified and resilient supply chains to support long-term resource security.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Mines were also present during the meeting.

During the engagement, the Indian side invited Japanese companies to explore investment opportunities in India's critical minerals sector, underscoring New Delhi's push to deepen international partnerships in strategic resource domains.

"The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation in the critical minerals sector, including exploration, processing and recycling of critical minerals for developing resilient and diversified supply chains," the Ministry of Mines stated in its post.

The discussions reflect the growing convergence between India and Japan on economic security, supply chain resilience, and strategic technologies as both countries seek to strengthen cooperation in key areas of mutual interest.

Minister Onoda also co-chaired the 3rd Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) on Healthcare between India and Japan at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, along with Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda.

Welcoming the delegation, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava noted that India and Japan share a partnership grounded in mutual respect, trust, and a shared vision for the future.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda underscored that the meeting reflects the shared commitment of both countries to deepen collaboration and foster new partnerships in the health sector and noted that India-Japan cooperation in healthcare is guided by the Memorandum of Cooperation in Healthcare and Wellness, and a shared vision of strengthening health systems, improving accessibility, and promoting innovation for better health outcomes.

Addressing the meeting, Onoda reinforced Tokyo's continued engagement in advancing healthcare cooperation through innovation, technology, and research, while expressing commitment to further strengthening bilateral collaboration.

Both sides expressed optimism about further strengthening bilateral cooperation to achieve better health outcomes for their citizens.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : External Affairs Defence Security News External Affairs Ministry Ministry of External Affairs Japan

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 8:03 AM IST

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