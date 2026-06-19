Friday, June 19, 2026 | 06:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'France loves you': Macron bids farewell to PM Modi, posts video in Hindi

'France loves you': Macron bids farewell to PM Modi, posts video in Hindi

The French president also thanked PM Modi for his visit and described it as 'very fruitful', while expressing hope of meeting him again in February

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron, Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi arrived in the Mediterranean city of Nice on June 13 where he inaugurated the Bharat Innovates programme alongside Macron and also held a bilateral meeting with the French president (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 6:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday posted a farewell video for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hindi, calling him a dear and added that "France loves you".

Macron said, "Priya mitra Narendra, mujhe bahut khushi hai aap ka Nice, Evian aur Paris, daure ke liye swagat karte, France Bharat ki dosti amar rahe (Dear friend Narendra, I feel very happy to welcome you on your trip to Nice, Evian and Paris and I wish the friendship between France and India remains eternal)."  "I hope it was correct," Macron said after delivering the lines in Hindi.

The French president also thanked PM Modi for his visit and described it as "very fruitful", while expressing hope of meeting him again in February.

 

"Thank you for your visit. Thank you for our friendship. It was a very fruitful visit. France loves you. We are looking forward to seeing you again soon, in February. Jai Hind."  Modi arrived in the Mediterranean city of Nice on June 13 where he inaugurated the Bharat Innovates programme alongside Macron and also held a bilateral meeting with the French president.

He visited Slovakia from June 14 to 16, the first by an Indian prime minister.

Also Read

In this image received on June 18, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an Indian community event, in Paris, France.

PM Modi departs for New Delhi after concluding visit to France, Slovakia

G7 Summit, G7

Best of BS Opinion: G7 Summit delivers surprisingly constructive outcomes

Holiday home built at Rairangpur, the home town of President Droupadi Murmu

Mega plans afoot as Prez Murmu's village set for PM Modi's historic visit

In this image received on June 18, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Alstom CEO Martin Son, in Paris, France

Modi-Trump's meeting brought certainty to India-US trade talks: Officials

Prime Minister TAKAICHI, Japan-India

PM, Japan's Takaichi to hold talks in Assam in July, eye supply-chain deals

Modi was in the French commune of Evian-Les-Bains for the G7 Summit on Tuesday and Wednesday, to which India was invited as a guest country.

He concluded his trip in Paris on Thursday where he addressed the Indian diaspora and the technology forum VivaTech 2026.

"This visit to France has been extensive when it comes to engagement and outcomes. It began in Nice, where the Bharat Innovates programme was held, followed by Evian for G7 and then in Paris, where I addressed VivaTech 2026 and a large community programme, as well as met CEOs," Modi said in a social media post.

"I am especially grateful to my friend President Macron, the Government and the people of France for the warmth. The India-France friendship will become even stronger in the times to come," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Defence

FY26 arms production hits record ₹1.78 trn; pvt sector share nears 25%

In this image posted on June 16, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi disembarks from the plane at the Geneva Airport, Switzerland

PM Modi arrives in Paris, says India-France ties vital for global progress

Amit Shah, Home Minister

PM Modi rebuilt India as 'bastion of security' in 12 years: Amit Shah

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

India's annual defence production surges to ₹1.78 trillion in 2025-26

India Canada, Modi Carney, India-Canada

India, Canada agree to conclude free trade pact talks by year-end

Topics : Narendra Modi Emmanuel Macron France India-France G7 summit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 6:51 AM IST

Explore News

Explained: How NSE Makes MoneyStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayIFCI Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayEPFO Interest Credit Date 2026Net Direct Tax CollectionQS Rankings 2027PM Modi Paris VisitFIFA Today Match Live Streaming