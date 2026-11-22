Shah, 36, arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day visit, his first bilateral trip abroad since leading the Rastriya Swatantra Party to victory and forming a government in March this year. His only previous foreign engagement as PM was a multilateral visit to New York, where he addressed the United Nations General Assembly on September 24, calling for climate reparations and proposing a trilateral Himalayan Climate Resilience Mechanism involving Nepal, India and China to tackle cross-border climate disasters.

The visit comes as New Delhi seeks to strengthen ties with its neighbours, including Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Myanmar and Bhutan. Relations with Pakistan remain frozen, while ties with Bangladesh, which had improved in the initial months of the Tarique Rahman government, have come under strain in recent weeks.

For Shah, the trip marks a departure from his initial pledge not to travel abroad during his first year in office. Eight months into government, he faces pressure to deliver on his promises, particularly on employment, and attract investment. A 52-member Nepalese business delegation is also visiting India, with Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle due to address a roundtable at the Nepal-India Business Forum.

The two PMs are scheduled to virtually inaugurate completed projects and lay the foundation stones for new ones on Monday. These include the launch of a weekly cross-border passenger train linking Janakpur Dham in Nepal with Ayodhya Cantonment in India, two important centres of the Ramayana tradition. The train completed its trial run on November 5. They are also expected to inaugurate an integrated check post at Banbasa, in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district.

India is expected to announce a substantial economic package for Nepal, alongside agreements covering investment in education, healthcare and hydropower, and measures to improve connectivity. These could include reciprocal overflight rights, which would allow Nepal to use Indian airspace for flights to and from its Pokhara and Bhairahawa airports. The two sides are also likely to adopt a joint vision document.

A $2 billion Indian development package is under discussion, part of which would fund reconstruction after the glacial floods that struck Nepal in August. If agreed, it would be the largest one-time development package India has extended to a neighbouring country. The floods left more than 1,500 people dead and 5,200 missing, destroyed or damaged more than 7,000 homes and affected several hydropower projects.

The visit is also expected to produce agreements in emerging areas such as startups and technology. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two countries’ priorities were increasingly aligned on economic growth, social development, infrastructure, technology, disaster management and climate change.

“Discussions between the two leaders will provide a political direction which is expected to chart the course for the bilateral partnership for the coming years,” an MEA official said. “Both sides are expected to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations apart from exploring new dimensions of cooperation.”

India and Nepal have held 17 bilateral exchanges at head-of-state and government level over the past 12 years, including five visits by Modi to Nepal since 2014. More than 40 institutional mechanisms support cooperation across sectors.

India is Nepal’s largest trade, transit and investment partner, as well as its biggest export market. It receives about 80 per cent of Nepal’s goods exports, while Nepal enjoys duty-free access to the Indian market. India is also the largest source of foreign investment in Nepal, accounting for nearly a third of its foreign direct investment.

India has supported more than 600 high-impact community development projects across 74 Nepalese districts, worth over ₹1,038 crore. Other joint initiatives include cross-border railway links, roads, petroleum pipelines, integrated check posts, hydropower plants and electricity transmission lines, many backed by Indian lines of credit.

New Delhi’s assistance after the 2015 Gorkha earthquake helped rebuild 50,000 homes, 71 educational institutions, 128 health facilities and 21 cultural sites. Following the flash flood on August 26 this year, it supplied about 140 tonnes of emergency relief and provided technical assistance for tunnel rescue and forensic operations. India has also supplied more than 4,400 vehicles to Nepal.

Energy cooperation is a key pillar of the relationship. A long-term power trade agreement envisages India importing up to 10,000 Mw of electricity from Nepal over 10 years. India currently imports about 1,200 Mw annually.

In the 2025-26 financial year, Nepal earned NPR 1,800 crore (about ₹1,129 crore) in net revenue from electricity exports to India. Since November 2024, it has also exported electricity to Bangladesh through the Indian grid.

The two countries are expanding cross-border transmission capacity through new high-capacity lines. Indian firms are involved in several Nepalese hydropower projects, including the 900 Mw Arun-3 plant, which is under construction.

They also have three-tier bilateral mechanisms covering water resources, flood management, inundation control and hydropower development. India has provided grant assistance for flood management and river-training works along the Kamala, Bagmati and Lalbakeya rivers.

Energy links extend to petroleum supplies. The Motihari-Amlekhgunj cross-border pipeline, commissioned in 2019, has made fuel supplies to Nepal more efficient, with its second phase also completed. The two sides are exploring additional pipelines and terminals.

Connectivity projects include fully operational integrated check posts at Birgunj, Nepalgunj and Biratnagar. A fourth, at Bhairahawa, is nearing completion, while construction at Dodhara Chandani is under way. The proposed Raxaul-Kathmandu railway is among the projects under discussion.