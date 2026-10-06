Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit named next IAF chief, to take charge on Oct 31

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit was on Tuesday appointed by the government as the next Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, he will assume his new office in the rank of Air Chief Marshal with effect from the afternoon of October 31, the same day the incumbent, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, superannuates.

His appointment as the service's 29th Chief of the Air Staff was announced in a government release.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF in December 1986. Prior to assuming charge as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, he had served as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Air Command.

The Air Marshal is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the Defence Services Staff College (Bangladesh) and the National Defence College. He has more than 3,500 hours of flying experience on various aircraft, including the French-origin Mirage-2000 and the indigenous Tejas. He is an Experimental Test Pilot and a Qualified Flying Instructor. During his service career spanning approximately four decades, he has been involved in numerous operations and exercises, including Operation Safed Sagar, Operation Rakshak and Operation Sindoor.

The Air Marshal has also held a number of field and staff appointments. He commanded a front-line fighter air base in the Western Sector and a premier fighter training base in the Southern Sector. He was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal in 2006, Vishisht Seva Medal in 2011, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2023 and Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2026.