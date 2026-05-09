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Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Govt appoints Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani as Chief of Defence Staff: Report

Govt appoints Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani as Chief of Defence Staff: Report

The incumbent, CDS General Anil Chauhan, will complete his tenure on May 30, 2026

Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani

Lieutenant General Subramani (Retd.) is currently serving as the Military Adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat since September 1, 2025 | Image: X/ANI

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 7:21 AM IST

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Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani (Retd.) has been appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), and shall also function as the Secretary of the Ministry of Defence’s Department of Military Affairs, with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders, news agency ANI reported on Saturday. 
 
The incumbent, CDS General Anil Chauhan, will complete his tenure on May 30, 2026.  Lieutenant General Subramani (Retd.) is currently serving as the Military Adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat since September 1, 2025. Prior to that, he served as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff from July 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025. He was also the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, from March 2023 till June 2024.
 

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 7:21 AM IST

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