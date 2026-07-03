Govt clears ₹52K cr military purchase proposals for missiles, air defence
The approvals were granted through the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) process, which provides in-principle clearance for defence procurements
Akshita Singh New Delhi
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The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday approved capital acquisition proposals worth about ₹52,000 crore to strengthen the combat capabilities of the armed forces.
The approved proposals span the Army, Navy and Air Force, with a focus on air defence systems, anti-drone capabilities, surveillance platforms and next-generation military technologies.
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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 4:21 PM IST