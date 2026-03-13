Govt engages Iran to ensure passage of Indian ships via Strait of Hormuz

The government on Friday said it is constantly engaging with the Iranian leadership to ensure the transit of Indian-flagged merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, which would help ease the pressure on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies in the country. India receives at least 60 per cent of its LPG and 30 per cent of its crude oil supplies via the Strait of Hormuz.

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, his first communication with the top Iranian leadership, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi, which was their fourth such conversation since February 28.

Of India’s 28 merchant vessels stranded in the region, one of the four vessels in the east of the Strait of Hormuz, which was carrying gasoline to an African country, sailed to its destination. India is keen to secure safe passage for the remaining 27 merchant vessels currently stationed on either side of the Strait of Hormuz, including 24 stationed west of the crucial sea route. A total of 677 seafarers are on these 27 vessels, and in total there are 23,000 Indian seafarers currently in the region.

In New Delhi, Al-Quds Day was marked at an event in the presence of Iran’s Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali, where supporters gathered with pictures of Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei. Al-Quds Day is marked on the last Friday of Ramadan and is an annual international day of protest initiated by Iran in 1979 to express solidarity with Palestine. Fathali said his country has good relations with the Indian government and indicated that regular communication was on between top officials of the two sides.

Jaishankar and Araghchi had spoken on February 28, soon after the US and Israel launched the attack on Iran that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. They also spoke on March 5 and March 10. In a social media post, Jaishankar on Friday said that he had another conversation with Araghchi on Thursday night, where the two discussed bilateral matters as well as BRICS-related issues. The Strait of Hormuz has been partially blocked by Tehran following escalation in its conflict with the US and Israel.

An Iranian readout said Araghchi briefed his Indian counterpart on the latest situation “resulting from the aggressions and crimes” committed by the US and Israel against Iran and its consequences on the stability and security of the region and the world. Araghchi stressed that Tehran’s will to exercise the “legitimate right to self-defence” is steadfast. “Araghchi emphasised the need for international and regional forums and organisations to condemn military aggression against Iran,” the readout said.

Araghchi referred to the importance of the role and position of BRICS as a forum for developing multilateral cooperation and said it is essential for the grouping to play a constructive role at the current juncture to support stability and security in the region and the world. The Iranian foreign minister emphasised the importance of finding a way to strengthen a stable and sustainable security environment in the region and called it a “collective need”.

According to an Indian readout of the conversation, the PM highlighted India’s priority regarding the safety and well-being of Indian nationals in the region, including in Iran, as well as the importance of unhindered transit of energy and goods. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

Political pressure from the Opposition on the issue of the scarcity of LPG supply continued to increase. Opposition MPs protested in Parliament on the issue, with the Lok Sabha getting adjourned twice in the morning. In a social media post, Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal sought to know from the PM if Iran has given an assurance that Indian ships would be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Ministry of External Affairs said 170 Indian nationals have returned or are returning from Iran via Armenia, and a total of 150,000 Indian nationals have returned from the Gulf region. It said that two Indian nationals died and 11 were injured in Muscat.

At a multi-ministry media briefing, the government said 15 million consumers of PNG are getting regular supply and urged 6 million potential consumers of PNG, where connections are accessible, to opt for it to reduce pressure on LPG. It also asked commercial consumers of LPG in major urban centres to switch to PNG. The government said the country had adequate supplies of petrol and diesel but conceded that LPG supply was an issue of concern since a major portion comes via the Strait of Hormuz. The government, however, said the country has sufficient stocks of LPG for domestic consumers and the alleged scarcity is because of panic buying. Officials said 5–5.5 million is the average daily rate of booking, which has increased to 7.6 million because of “panic booking”. Officials said domestic production of LPG has increased by 30 per cent compared with March 5. It said coal is being made available to consumers.