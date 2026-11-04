Govt to give two-year extension of tenure for Agniveers: CDS Gen Subramani

The Union government will grant a two-year extension to Agniveers whose tenure in the armed forces was due to end, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani said on Wednesday.

Making the announcement after a meeting of the Union Cabinet, General Subramani said Agniveers granted the extension would be considered for permanent positions in the armed forces based on an assessment of their performance. Those receiving the extension would also be eligible for enhanced emoluments. The move comes weeks before around 18,000 Agniveers are due to exit the armed forces.

Speaking about the Cabinet decision, General Subramani said it had created a pathway for all Agniveers to be included in the defence forces.

Under the Agnipath scheme, soldiers are recruited for a four-year term, with a provision to retain only 25 per cent of them in regular service.