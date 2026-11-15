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Goyal meets ElSewedy Electric CEO, discusses India investment opportunities

Elsewedy Electric is an Egyptian multinational company specialising in electrical cables, power solutions, engineering, construction, and integrated energy and infrastructure projects worldwide

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Cairo
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2026 | 11:03 AM IST

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Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met Ahmed ElSewedy, President and CEO of the Egyptian multinational ElSewedy Electric, to discuss potential investment opportunities in India.

"We discussed strategies to strengthen collaboration across several key sectors, including electrical equipment, smart meters, and data centres," Goyal said in a social media post.

As India enters a significant growth trajectory, the country's expansive market presents substantial opportunities for global enterprises to invest, innovate, and expand, he added.

The meeting was held here on November 14.

Elsewedy Electric is an Egyptian multinational company specialising in electrical cables, power solutions, engineering, construction, and integrated energy and infrastructure projects worldwide.

 

Goyal is here on a two-day visit.

He is leading a 132-member business delegation. During his visit, he will meet business and Egyptian leaders to discuss ways to boost bilateral trade and investments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Piyush Goyal India investment foreign investments in India Investments in India

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First Published: Nov 15 2026 | 11:03 AM IST