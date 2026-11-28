External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said the Green Strategic Partnership (GSP) gives India-Denmark relations a distinctive character, bringing together Danish capabilities and India's scale and development priorities, as he held talks with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen in New Delhi.

Highlighting the importance of the partnership, Jaishankar said the two countries had made progress in areas such as water, renewable energy, power and green shipping, while cooperation in health, food processing, agriculture and science and technology had further strengthened bilateral ties.

"Our Prime Ministers met this May on the margins of the third India-Nordic Summit, and today we have an opportunity to take stock of the progress in our ties, but also issues which were discussed between them. Among, in our agenda, of course, most important is our Green Strategic Partnership, which has given our relationship a very distinctive character. It brings together Danish capabilities and India's scale and development, and whether it's water, renewable energy, power, or green shipping, there is a lot that we are doing in the framework of the GSP," Jaishankar said.

He also welcomed Rasmussen's engagements with Indian companies working in emerging and frontier technologies, as well as defence and security, during his visit to Bengaluru.

Emphasising Denmark's role in India's development ambitions, Jaishankar said New Delhi viewed Copenhagen as an important partner in its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

"What I do want to emphasize is, as we work towards a goal of Viksit Bharat, that is developed India by 2047, we do envisage Denmark as a very important partner in that effort. And that is reflected in the fact that we work with you on many of our national missions," he said.

Jaishankar also highlighted the contribution of Danish companies operating in India and welcomed a larger business presence and increased activities in both countries. He said the two governments could facilitate business by addressing issues and challenges faced by companies.

The External Affairs Minister said the two sides would discuss further prospects for cooperation in defence and security, emerging technologies, space, education, skills and mobility. He also called for greater engagement through existing joint working groups and expressed hope for a new joint action plan for 2026-31.

Jaishankar further underlined the importance of India-Denmark cooperation in the broader context of strengthening India-EU relations, appreciating Copenhagen's support for deepening the partnership and concluding the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

Describing the current international environment as complicated and uncertain, he said the two sides would also exchange views on geopolitical and strategic developments.

Earlier, Rasmussen arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to co-chair the fifth India-Denmark Joint Commission Meeting with Jaishankar at Hyderabad House.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed the Danish Foreign Minister and said the meeting would focus on further strengthening the Green Strategic Partnership.

Rasmussen's November 27-28 visit includes engagements aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation in technology, innovation, space, quantum technology and defence.

On Friday, the Danish Foreign Minister visited Bengaluru, where he met representatives of Indian research, technology and industrial institutions, including the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), quantum technology company QpiAI, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

During his engagements, Rasmussen explored opportunities for collaboration in the space sector, including partnerships between Danish small and medium-sized enterprises and Indian space institutions. At HAL, he was briefed on the use of components supplied by Danish company HBK in India's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv and Light Combat Helicopter, as well as in research and development testing of the Tejas fighter jet.

Rasmussen also met Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge and representatives of Danish companies operating in the state to discuss Global Capability Centres and India's skilled technology workforce.

"You have an enormous talent pool with exactly the skills that Danish companies are looking for. We are not the only ones trying to attract Indian talent. So, we also want to make Denmark an attractive place for skilled Indian professionals to go for work," he said.

During the Bengaluru visit, Innovation Centre Denmark launched its report, 'Access to Tech Talent in India', examining opportunities for Denmark to recruit skilled Indian professionals amid growing demand for talent.