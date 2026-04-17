Friday, April 17, 2026 | 06:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Had a very good conversation': Trump on phone call with 'friend' PM Modi

'Had a very good conversation': Trump on phone call with 'friend' PM Modi

Trump had called Modi on Tuesday to discuss the bilateral relationship and share perspectives on the situation in West Asia

Trump, Modi

During the phone call, the two leaders stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 6:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he had a "very good conversation" with his "friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was referring to the talks the two leaders had on Tuesday.

"I had a very good talk with him, and he's a friend of mine from India, and he's doing great. We had a very good conversation," Trump told reporters here as he headed to Las Vegas to address a roundtable on tax cuts.

Trump had called Modi on Tuesday to discuss the bilateral relationship and share perspectives on the situation in West Asia, where the US and Israel have launched a war on Iran.

 

The US and Iran declared a two-week ceasefire on April 7. They engaged in peace talks with Washington, insisting that Tehran give up its pursuit of nuclear weapons and uranium enrichment.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

'Might go to Pakistan to sign deal if agreement reached with Iran': Trump

NEW PARLIAMENT, PARLIAMENT HOUSE

No discrimination against any state under women quota Bills, says PM

Donald Trump, Trump

West Asia crisis: Trump announces 10-day ceasefire between Israel, Lebanon

Modi, Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron

Modi, Macron discuss West Asia, stress navigation freedom in Hormuz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM allays delimitation fears, says 'no injustice' will be done to any state

The war with Iran has sent gas prices soaring as Tehran blocked the sea lanes in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow gateway for a fifth of global oil supplies.

During the Trump-Modi phone call on Tuesday, the two leaders stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.

According to the US Ambassador to India Sergei Gor, the 40-minute conversation ended with Trump telling Modi, "we all love you".

Tuesday's phone call was the second between the two leaders since the US-Israel war with Iran began on February 28.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

South Korean President Lee to make state visits to India and Vietnam

South Korean President Lee to make state visits to India and Vietnam

austria-india

PM Modi meets Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker to boost bilateral ties

IMF, International monetary fund

Defence-spending boom: IMF warns govts against economic imbalancepremium

Crew for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited at an Aero India air show

HAL, GE sign tech deal to jointly make jet engines, boost defence ties

Parvathaneni Harish

Expanding permanent category with veto critical to UNSC reform: India

Topics : Donald Trump Narendra Modi US and India US India relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

SpiceJet, Akasa CollideStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayMI vs PBKS LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Rate TodayGoPro Mission 1 SeriesHDFC Bank Q4 Results PreviewGoogle Gemini for MacOPPO F33 SeriesPersonal Finance