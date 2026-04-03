HAL penalises GE Aerospace as engine delays stall Tejas Mk-1A deliveries

Engine supply delays have disrupted India’s Tejas fighter jet programme, prompting Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to impose liquidated damages on GE Aerospace for missing delivery timelines of F404-IN20 engines. HAL chairman and managing director D K Sunil confirmed the move during a media interaction.

Sunil also said the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Tejas LCA Mk-1 fleet, which had been grounded for nearly two months, will be cleared for flying next week. The aircraft were grounded following a software snag in the brake system , which has now been rectified and cleared by a local modification committee.

Problems with the HAL–GE deal

The 2021 contract between HAL and GE Aerospace for the delivery of 99 engines, worth $716 million, includes a clause on liquidated damages for delays. HAL has now begun invoking this clause for each delayed engine delivery. Sunil said the action is “in line with the contract”.

Of the 99 engines ordered, GE Aerospace has delivered only six so far, with the first supplied in March 2025.

What is causing the delay

GE Aerospace has attributed the delays to supply chain bottlenecks and said production is being ramped up. The company has committed to delivering 20 engines by the end of this year and continuing deliveries at a rate of 20 engines annually from 2027 onwards.

These engines are meant for 83 LCA Mk-1A jets ordered by the Defence Ministry in 2021 for ₹48,000 crore. HAL was originally scheduled to deliver the first aircraft in March 2024, but deliveries have yet to begin due to engine supply constraints and delays in key certifications.

20 Mk-1A jets ready, engines awaited

Sunil said GE Aerospace has assured delivery of another 20 engines by the end of this year. He added that 20 Tejas LCA Mk-1A aircraft are ready, including five fitted with engines.

“The IAF will review the programme in May. Deliveries will begin after we complete trials of the ASRAAM (Advanced Short-Range Air-to-Air Missile) in the required configuration and carry out some radar software upgrades,” he said.

HAL has the capacity to produce 24 LCA Mk-1A jets annually. However, the IAF has expressed concerns over delays, warning that slower induction could impact operational readiness.

Earlier in February, air-to-air and air-to-ground weapon firing trials, along with key software fixes, were completed for the Tejas Mk-1A. Five aircraft are fully ready for delivery, pending certification.

HAL officials had earlier indicated that deliveries would begin by the end of FY26, a timeline that now appears uncertain.

Additional engine deal

In November 2025, HAL signed another agreement with GE Aerospace for 113 F404-IN20 engines to power 97 additional LCA Mk-1As ordered in September for ₹62,370 crore. The deal is valued at $1 billion.

“GE Aerospace values its longstanding partnership with HAL and India, and we are continuing to work closely to ensure a clear line of sight on production schedules,” a company spokesperson had said.