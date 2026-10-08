Honeywell to deliver eight HTT-40 aircraft engines to HAL by end of 2026

HAL and Honeywell signed the more than $100 million contract in July 2022 for the supply and manufacture of 88 TPE331-12B engines and kits, along with maintenance and support, for the HTT-40 aircraft used by the Indian Air Force. Under the agreement, Honeywell will supply the first 16 engines, after which technology transfer will enable HAL to assemble the engines in India and expand its repair capabilities.

“We have actually delivered four TPE331-12B engines...We anticipate double to that delivered through the end of the year,” Milas said during a press conference here.

He said deliveries would then increase through 2027 and 2028. He said the company was confident of completing the 16-engine supply before the original contractual deadline of mid-2029, although Honeywell did not provide a specific revised completion date.

The HTT-40 is an indigenously developed basic trainer aircraft used to train pilots before they move to more advanced aircraft. The TPE331-12B is a turboprop engine, meaning it uses a turbine engine to drive a propeller. Honeywell's engine has powered the HTT-40 prototypes since the aircraft's development phase.

The information about the latest delivery schedule comes after Honeywell faced supply-chain problems affecting the TPE331 programme. Milas said two engine parts had become particularly difficult to obtain after a supplier's facility was destroyed in a fire. Honeywell has since worked to establish additional sources and accelerate production to address the problem.

“We're very confident because of the investments we continue to make. We're going to continue to improve on our supply chain constraints...Capacity is one of the biggest premiums in the entire industry,” he noted.

Milas said the wider aerospace and defence industry was facing strong demand, with commercial aircraft production at high levels and defence spending increasing across countries. He said castings, forgings and bearings were among the areas facing the biggest constraints, prompting Honeywell to strengthen its supplier network.

The company has also been placing its own employees at supplier facilities to help increase production, rather than only monitoring suppliers. This is aimed at increasing the availability of parts and reducing the impact of future disruptions on engine deliveries.

For India, however, the bigger opportunity could extend beyond the 16 engines. Honeywell said it wants to increase the amount of technology and capability that can be developed and sustained in the country. This includes areas such as navigation, electronic warfare, countermeasures and autonomous systems.

Milas said Honeywell was discussing these capabilities with Indian companies, including startups. The company is particularly interested in firms working on autonomy, where unmanned aircraft can perform tasks with limited or no direct control from a pilot. “There aren't enough engines for all large unmanned aircraft," he noted.

Honeywell said propulsion and navigation are two areas where it sees major opportunities as India develops larger unmanned aircraft. Propulsion refers to the technology that provides the force needed to move an aircraft, while resilient navigation allows an aircraft to determine its position even when satellite-based GPS signals are blocked or disrupted.

The company is also developing engines for future unmanned combat aircraft. Its SkyShot 1600 engine, with thrust of up to 3,000 pounds, is being developed for medium-sized "collaborative combat" aircraft, while its F124 engine, which produces 6,000-8,000 pounds of thrust, could power larger unmanned aircraft.

Honeywell said these technologies could eventually offer opportunities for technology transfer, co-development, co-production and maintenance in India. "Collaborative combat" aircraft are unmanned aircraft designed to operate alongside manned fighter jets, carrying out tasks such as surveillance, targeting or combat support.

The company's India operations already have a substantial engineering base. Honeywell Aerospace has around 3,600 employees in India, including nearly 3,000 engineers. The company said more than half of its engineering workforce has over 15 years of experience, highlighting its focus on specialised aerospace capabilities.

Vijay Yaram, Country Leader, India, Honeywell Aerospace, said the company was not looking at India simply in terms of increasing employee numbers. Instead, it was focused on building specialised capabilities that can support Honeywell's global programmes as well as products developed specifically for the Indian market.

“We have around 40-odd people who actually graduated with private pilot licences and drone pilot licences, which is a new capability,” he noted.

Honeywell said it has invested more than $150 million over three decades in infrastructure in India, including FAA-certified laboratories in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Madurai. FAA certification refers to approval standards set by the US Federal Aviation Administration, which are widely used in the global aviation industry.

The company is also expanding its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities in India. MRO covers the inspection, repair and maintenance of aircraft components and systems. In July, Honeywell announced a licensing agreement with GMR under which GMR will carry out licensed repairs on seven Honeywell components used on CFM engines.

Honeywell's India strategy is also being supported by a growing commercial aviation opportunity. The company said IndiGo has selected Honeywell avionics and auxiliary power units (APUs) for its 810 Airbus aircraft order. An APU is a small turbine engine that supplies electricity and other power to an aircraft, particularly when the main engines are not running.