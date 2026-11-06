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Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / IAF hands over 39.5 acres of land parcel near Lok Kalyan Marg to Centre

IAF hands over 39.5 acres of land parcel near Lok Kalyan Marg to Centre

The sports complex is located near the Delhi Race Club and Jaipur Polo Grounds, where the L&DO under the MoHUA has also taken steps to reclaim land

Indian Air Force

The MoHUA had earlier asked the concerned entities to hand over the land housing the Air Force Golf Course | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2026 | 3:26 PM IST

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The Indian Air Force has handed over 39.5 acres of land housing a sports complex, a swimming pool and other amenities to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, an official said on Friday.

The move comes days after the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the ministry issued notices to the facility to return the land on Lok Kalyan Marg.

An official said that a joint team of the Defence Estates Office and the L&DO will conduct a survey to determine the boundaries of the land. There has been no official word on the purpose of reclaiming the land parcel.

The sports complex is located near the Delhi Race Club and Jaipur Polo Grounds, where the L&DO under the MoHUA has also taken steps to reclaim land.

 

In the past few months, the Centre has expedited the process of reclaiming prime land parcels in the surrounding area.

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Workers and residents of the jhuggis around the area said that the slum clusters surrounding the Jaipur Polo Grounds and the Delhi Race Club had also witnessed demolitions over the past few weeks, with debris from the demolished structures still lying in the area.

Over the past several weeks, the government has initiated a review of prime land parcels near Lok Kalyan Marg through the L&DO, with a view to reclaiming plots used for defence golf and sports facilities.

The MoHUA had earlier asked the concerned entities to hand over the land housing the Air Force Golf Course.

In August, the department evicted the Delhi Race Club from its 53-acre premises on Lok Kalyan Marg, citing the requirement of the land for an unspecified public purpose.

It also reclaimed the Jaipur Polo Ground from the India Polo Association, citing broader public purposes, governance and defence infrastructure projects.

The department has also initiated eviction proceedings against the Delhi Gymkhana Club to reclaim its 27-acre premises, citing the need for defence infrastructure. The matter is pending before the court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Air Force IAF Lok Kalyan Marg

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First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 3:24 PM IST