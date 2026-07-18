Saturday, July 18, 2026 | 05:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / IAF's Rafale to be part of mega air exercise 'Pitch Black' in Australia

IAF's Rafale to be part of mega air exercise 'Pitch Black' in Australia

The exercise will sharpen operational synergy and facilitate the exchange of best practices, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Friday

Rafale, Aircraft

Multiple Rafale aircraft of the Indian Air Force will be part of the mega international air exercise 'Pitch Black'. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 5:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Multiple Rafale aircraft of the Indian Air Force will be part of the mega international air exercise 'Pitch Black' being hosted by Australia from July 20 to August 7, officials said.

The exercise will sharpen operational synergy and facilitate the exchange of best practices, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Friday.

Pitch Dark is the Royal Australian Air Force's (RAAF) largest international exercise featuring complex, combat-like scenarios across one of the largest military training areas in the world over a three-week period in Darwin, according to the RAAF's website.

Alongside the exercise, the Northern Territory community will once again have the opportunity to see participating aircraft in the air and on the ground, and meet military personnel from Brunei, Canada, Fiji, Finland, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, the UK and the US, it says.

 

The IAF posted on X on Friday, "The Indian Air Force contingent has landed in Australia for Exercise Pitch Black 2026.

Also Read

NATO, rafale jets, drones

France arms Rafale jets with laser-guided rockets for anti-drone operations

BrahMos missile, BrahMos-NG, BrahMos Aerospace, Jaiteerth R Joshi, hypersonic missile, defence exports, Vietnam, Philippines, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Solar Industries

Defence shares Zen, Paras, Dynamatic, Unimech rally up to 6%; here's why

Ashutosh Dixit

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit takes charge as Vice Chief of Indian Air Force

HAL

HAL milestone shows why India must build its own fighter aircraft enginepremium

Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff addresses a ceremony marking the Final Operational Clearance (FOC) of the indigenously developed NETRA Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Thursd

India's indigenous Netra AEW&C system receives final operational clearance

The premier biennial multinational air combat exercise brings together Air Forces of 19 nations. It provides a unique platform to enhance interoperability and strengthen operational cooperation."  "Flying the formidable Rafale, the IAF will train alongside friendly Air Forces. The exercise will sharpen operational synergy and facilitate the exchange of best practices. Ready. Capable. Focused," it said, sharing some photos of the IAF's fighter jets and air warriors.

Without specifying any number, a senior official said that multiple Rafale jets will be taking part in the exercise.

The Indian Embassy in Jakarta also shared an update on the fighter jets.

"Strengthening India-Indonesia partnerships IL-78 Air to Air Refueller of Indian Air Force operated from Juanda airport, Surabaya; to carry out mid-air refuelling of IAF Rafale fighter a/c transiting Indonesian airspace, to participate in Ex Pitch Black in Darwin, Australia," it posted on X.

"Embassy and Air Warriors of India thank and appreciate assistance and opportunity extended by the government of Indonesia in allowing Indian military platforms to operate from Indonesia," it said, attaching some photos to the post.

According to the RAAF's website, "Exercise Pitch Black returns to the Top End from July 20 to August 7, creating an opportunity for over 100 aircraft and personnel from 19 allied and partner nations to exercise together, and strengthen regional and global interoperability.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

Op Sindoor showcased India's world-class defence readiness: Rajnath Singh

Bullet train, train, railway

Ex-Japan minister's bullet train comments individual opinion: MEA

Chabahar port

India's Chabahar Port terminal undamaged after attacks in Iran: MEA

Supreme Court

Centre moves SC against HC order scrapping passport, visa services tender

Water dam, water reserves, reservoir

Why are scientists raising concerns over China's Brahmaputra dam project?

Topics : Indian Air Force Rafale Rafael fighter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Abhijit Dipke Hunger StrikeStocks to Watch TodayWipro Share PriceCaliber Mining IPOJio Financial Share PriceSBI Funds Management IPO AllotmentCentral Bank of India Q1 Result Sensex TodayDHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026Personal Finance