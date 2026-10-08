IAF showed speed, destruction power during Operation Sindoor: Air chief

During India’s four-day conflict with Pakistan last year, the world witnessed the speed with which the Indian Air Force (IAF) moved into combat mode, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh said at Hindan Air Base, on the outskirts of Delhi, on Thursday.

“We all saw, first-hand, the destruction power, as well as the effective air defence operations” of the IAF, Singh said while addressing an event marking the 94th anniversary of the organisation’s founding.

Operational capability is backed by professional training, he said, adding: “We train like we fight.”

From its beginnings in the British era in 1932 with four Wapiti aircraft, the IAF has evolved into an “exceptionally capable, network-centric, and multidomain force”.

Singh, who is set to retire later this month, said today’s geopolitical challenges had made it clear that “air power is the primary means” of protecting national interests.

He said the IAF was embracing emerging technologies ranging from hypersonic vehicles and drones to stealth aircraft and satellites.

The IAF is also using artificial intelligence (AI) to support informed decision-making based on enormous amounts of data.

Autonomous systems are being developed in line with the IAF’s goal of creating an AI-augmented force, enhanced by technology while keeping human authority central.

“Success in modern conflict demands deep synergy,” Singh said, referring to the IAF’s work alongside the Indian Army and the Indian Navy. The chiefs of both services were present at the event.