Tuesday, March 31, 2026 | 04:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / IAF to receive two mountain radars in ₹1,950 crore BEL deal govt

IAF to receive two mountain radars in ₹1,950 crore BEL deal govt

The defence ministry on Tuesday inked a ₹1,950 crore contract with state-run Bharat Electronics Limited for the procurement of two mountain radars and related infrastructure for the Indian Air Force

The deal was signed in the presence of senior officials of MoD & BEL in New Delhi on March 31, 2026. (Image: PIB)

The deal was signed in the presence of senior officials of MoD & BEL in New Delhi on March 31, 2026. (Image: PIB)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 4:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The defence ministry on Tuesday inked a Rs 1,950 crore contract with state-run Bharat Electronics Limited for the procurement of two mountain radars and related infrastructure for the Indian Air Force.

The installation and commissioning of these radars will boost the country's air defence and strengthen national security, the ministry said, adding the procurement will also reduce the dependency on foreign equipment.

"The Ministry of Defence has inked a major capital acquisition contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of two mountain radars, including associated equipment and required infrastructure for the Indian Air Force, at a cost of around Rs 1,950 crore," an official statement said.

 

This mountain radar is indigenously designed and developed by Electronics and Radar Development Establishment of DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and will be manufactured by BEL.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian foreign minister to visit India on May 14-15 for Brics meeting

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

World becoming more multi-polar, global order democratising: Jaishankar

An Indian Navy Project–75, Kalvari-Class submarine deployed at sea. Six are currently operational, with three follow-on vessels slated for production

Recent global conflicts reaffirm need for strong Navy: Vice Admiral Sobti

azerbaijan-india

India thanks Azerbaijan for aiding evacuation of nationals from Iran

India Russia, India-Russia flag

India, Russia review full range of bilateral ties at foreign office talks

Topics : Indian Air Force External Affairs Defence Security News Defence Bharat Electronics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday ListApple IOS 26.5 UpdateIPL 2026 PBKS vs GT Playing 11Cicada Covid VariantGold and Silver Rate todayVivo x300 UltraNifty BankStock Market HolidaysLPG Crisis