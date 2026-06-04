Thursday, June 04, 2026 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Afghanistan discuss strengthening cooperation, civilisational ties

India, Afghanistan discuss strengthening cooperation, civilisational ties

India has been known to consistently provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, including medical supplies and vaccines, as part of its ongoing support to the Afghan people

Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami and Afghan envoy to China, Asadullah Karimi

Ambassador Doraiswami and Ambassador Karimi exchanged views on the historical and civilisational ties between the peoples of the two countries | Image: X/@EOIBeijing

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 10:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Afghanistan held discussions on strengthening cooperation in mutual areas of interest during the meeting between Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami and Afghan envoy to China, Asadullah Karimi on Wednesday.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Beijing said that they exchanged views on the civilizational ties between the two countries and sustained efforts in deepening ties.

"Ambassador met H.E. Mawlawi Asadullah (Bilal Karimi), Ambassador of Afghanistan to China, in Beijing today. Ambassador @VDoraiswami and Ambassador Karimi exchanged views on the historical and civilisational ties between the peoples of the two countries and welcomed continued efforts to strengthen and deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest", the post said.

 

Meanwhile, earlier in May, India reaffirmed its commitment and support to "friendly people" of Afghanistan in the health sector as it dispatched 20 tonnes of critical dry material for vaccines to augment the country's child immunisation program.

India has been known to consistently provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, including medical supplies and vaccines, as part of its ongoing support to the Afghan people. Earlier on April 5, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India had delivered humanitarian assistance to support flood and earthquake-hit Afghanistan.

Also Read

The MEA said the Indian mission in Kuwait is extending all possible assistance to those injured.

India condemns Kuwait airport attack; 1 Indian killed, others hurt

From left, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in New Delhi

Quad ministers announce maritime, energy and minerals cooperation

quad nations

Quad diplomats meet in Delhi to revive group after Trump tensions

rubio, Jaishankar

India-US ties have not lost momentum, says Rubio after meeting Jaishankar

Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio lands in Delhi, to meet PM Modi

In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said at that time that India delivered humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) materials, including kitchen sets, hygiene kits, plastic sheets, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, and more.

"India stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and remains committed to extending humanitarian assistance and support during this challenging time," he said.

Also in May, India slammed Pakistan at the UN high table for the barbaric strikes carried out by Islamabad at the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul, killing 269 civilians.

Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, Permanent Representative of India to the UN, highlighted how Pakistan has a long record of involvement in genocidal acts against civilians, as 750 civilian deaths and injuries were documented in Afghanistan as a result of cross-border armed violence perpetrated by Pakistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

drones, millitary, army

India eyes $2 billion military drone order in biggest procurement yet

RudraM-II being flight-tested from a fighter aircraft over the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday. (Photo - DRDO)

RudraM-II air-to-surface missile passes key flight test over Bay of Bengal

S Jaishankar, Richard Marles

Jaishankar, Australian Dy PM discuss Indo-Pacific, strategic partnership

PM MODI

India, Myanmar firm up ties with China on mind, expand bilateral agenda

Modi, Narendra Modi, U Min Aung Hlaing, U Min Aung

PM Modi, Myanmar Prez hold bilateral talks on trade, security, connectivity

Topics : Afghanistan ambassador Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayBihar Hospital FireGold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Total Gas Stock OutlookOil Prices TodayIsrael Lebanon CeasefireFuel Export NewsCrude Oil Outlook