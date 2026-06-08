India asks nationals to leave Iran as Israel-Iran conflict escalates

India on Monday “deeply” regretted the renewed attacks in West Asia, noting that the conflict in the region has now lasted for more than 100 days, caused immense human suffering and had a debilitating impact on the global economy and energy supplies. It also asked Indians to avoid travelling to Iran and Israel and advised Indian nationals living in Iran to leave the country.

Officials, including those from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, told a media briefing here that a fire was reported aboard an oil tanker carrying 24 Indian seafarers off the coast of Oman on Monday afternoon, as Israel and Iran exchanged fresh attacks in their first major escalation since the ceasefire.

The Madagascar-flagged MT Marivex reported a fire around 1.30 pm, Opesh Kumar Sharma, a director in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said, but declined to comment on the cause of the fire. The tanker was empty and located well outside the Strait of Hormuz, and all Indian seafarers were safe, Sharma said.

Ship-tracking data showed the vessel at anchor south of Muscat. The tanker issued a distress call after reportedly coming under attack while sailing towards the Omani port of Duqm, according to preliminary reports.

The incident came as Israel and Iran renewed hostilities. Israel on Monday struck a petrochemical facility in south-western Iran and carried out attacks on other military targets, despite reports that US President Donald Trump had urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid further military action. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps accused the United States of violating the ceasefire and said it had retaliated by launching missiles at a similar facility in the Israeli city of Haifa.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) termed the renewed attacks in West Asia a matter of utmost concern to the international community. It said the conflict had now lasted for more than 100 days and had already caused immense human suffering. “It has also had a debilitating impact on the global economy and energy supplies,” the MEA said. It urged all parties to immediately de-escalate tensions, ensure that civilians are not harmed and conclude ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region.

Indian missions in Tel Aviv and Tehran issued advisories for Indian nationals. They asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel and Iran following the fresh exchange of fire between the two countries. “In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian nationals to avoid any travel to Iran,” the Embassy of India in Iran said in a post on X. It also advised Indians presently in Iran to leave the country through available means of transport.

In Tel Aviv, the Indian Embassy strongly advised Indians to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. Indian nationals in Israel have also been advised to "remain in proximity to designated shelters" and to "familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work". "Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice. Citizens are encouraged to monitor local news, official announcements and emergency alerts regularly," it said.

There are more than 40,000 Indians currently living in Israel and spread across the country. According to official data, around 9,000 Indians, including students, were in Iran when the conflict began on February 28. More than 1,800 Indians have returned to India so far.