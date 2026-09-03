India, Belgium aim to double bilateral trade in 5 years, sign defence pacts

After talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Belgian counterpart Bart De Wever here on Thursday, the two countries announced 10 outcomes. These included a defence pact encompassing joint weapons production, and half a dozen agreements between their respective private and public sector defence companies. As part of closer defence ties, India will appoint a resident defence attaché at its embassy in Brussels. Belgium posted its defence attaché at its embassy in New Delhi earlier this year.

India and Belgium also announced their intent to double bilateral trade in the next five years from $13.01 billion (FY26) and diversify it beyond their diamond commerce by leveraging the India-European Union (EU) free trade deal. The diamond trade remains a significant component of bilateral trade, with Antwerp as a major global diamond hub.

The two sides decided to set up an Investment Fast-Track Mechanism to facilitate Belgian investments in India, institutionalise the India-Belgium Business Forum, and work towards deeper cooperation in port management, mining, processing of critical minerals, clean energy and semiconductors. India and Belgium are finalising a mobility agreement to help Indian nurses work in Belgium. The two PMs agreed to formalise the collaboration between Belgium’s Sovereign Wealth Fund and India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) to help establish the Indo-Belgian economic and investment corridor.

In his media statement, Modi highlighted India's 7.8 per cent economic growth in the last quarter and framed the country's rise as a source of confidence and new opportunities for the world. “Today, the world is going through a period of great upheaval. Conflicts continue to persist in many parts of the world. Whether it is food, fuel, or supply chains, every sector is being impacted by uncertainty," Modi said. “In this challenging environment, India's economy has maintained its momentum. We recorded 7.8 per cent growth in the last quarter. Today, India's growth story is becoming a source of confidence and new opportunities for the world,” he said.

The Belgian PM said New Delhi and Brussels are building a relationship that is more strategic than ever before, and hoped to host Modi in Brussels in December for the signing of the India-EU trade deal. India and the EU signed the conclusion of the negotiations on the FTA on January 27 this year in New Delhi. It now requires ratification by EU member states.

The defence pact between the two sides provides a framework for military training, officer exchanges, research and development, joint exercises and maritime-security cooperation. Belgium’s Defence and Foreign Trade Minister Theo Francken and a delegation including 15 Belgian defence companies are part of De Wever’s delegation to India. Francken and Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth attended a Defence Chief Executive Officers’ roundtable. Francken stressed the need to bolster cooperation between the two militaries in the evolving security environment. “United we stand, divided we fall,” he said.

“Every project that connects our technology with India’s growing defence industry strengthens both our security and our economic position,” Francken said. “That means expertise, contracts and jobs in our country,” he said. The deals signed between Belgian and Indian companies covered weapons and defence equipment. The agreement between Exail Belgium and Larsen & Toubro Ltd will build mine countermeasure vessels, while Thales Belgium will assemble 70 mm rockets in India with Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd.

New Lachaussée will supply a $58.1 million ammunition production line, and Anglo Belgian Corporation and Kirloskar Oil Engines are set to develop a 6 MW marine diesel engine for future Indian naval programmes. John Cockerill Defence is set to supply the turret for India’s Zorawar light tank, designed for high-altitude operations, and OIP Sensor Systems will cooperate with India’s Optel on electro-optical and fire-control systems for the indigenous Arjun tank.

Prime Minister Modi described the defence and security cooperation between the two countries as a “key pillar” of the overall relationship. “In critical minerals, we have decided to increase cooperation in processing and recycling. In semiconductors, Belgium's expertise and India's scale are complementary to each other,” Modi said.

Modi noted that while it was De Wever’s first visit to India, he has had a long-standing association with India since he served as the mayor of Antwerp for many years and has always supported the large Indian community in Antwerp and India-Belgium diamond trade.

In a joint statement, the leaders acknowledged the enduring importance of the diamond trade linking Antwerp with Mumbai and Surat and agreed to further strengthen it. The Belgian PM will visit Mumbai on Friday, where his itinerary includes a visit to the Bharat Diamond Bourse and a meeting with its board members.

The two sides are also looking at greater maritime and port cooperation, including between the Port of Antwerp-Bruges and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, and areas of training and capacity building for officers and employees at all management levels across the Indian port sector. The Antwerp-Bruges port is India’s primary cargo gateway to Europe.

An agreement was also signed between the Central Bureau of Investigation of India and the Federal Police of Belgium. Among other issues, it would enhance cooperation in tracing fugitives. Indian officials said that pursuant to New Delhi’s request, fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi is in a Belgian jail, and the government is making efforts to extradite him to India to face the due process of law.

The two sides also encouraged airline operators to explore the establishment of direct air connectivity between Belgium and India.

Indian officials said De Wever's visit, the first by a Belgian PM in two decades, builds on the Belgian Economic Mission to India in March 2025, which was led by Princess Astrid. Thirty-eight agreements were signed during the visit, including agreements in food processing industries, with a Belgian company investing $80 million in a potato processing unit in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor.