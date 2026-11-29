India extradited one fugitive from Bangladesh in 2016 and handed over one to Dhaka in 2017, shows a Right to Information (RTI) response from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), seen by Business Standard. The two nations had signed an extradition treaty in 2013.

The RTI shows that India has brought back more fugitives from abroad than it has extradited to other countries over the past 12 years. Between 2014 and 2026 (until September), India brought back 51 fugitives from foreign countries, while 22 were extradited from India to other countries, according to the response.

The number of fugitives extradited to India rose from two in 2014 to 11 in 2025, before reaching nine in the first nine months of 2026. By contrast, extraditions from India hit a maximum of three, in five years during the period under review. While the figure stood at only one in 2014, it was three in 2025. No outbound extradition has been reported in 2026.

The UAE, the UK and the US were the leading countries from which India extradited fugitives between 2014 and September 2026, accounting for 15, four and three extraditions, respectively. The US, the UK and Australia were the leading countries to which India extradited fugitives, with eight, six and two extraditions, respectively.

India’s extradition process is governed by the Extradition Act, 1962, with the MEA’s Consular, Passport and Visa (CPV) Division serving as the central nodal

authority. Extradition generally requires dual criminality, under which the alleged offence must constitute a crime in both countries. India currently has bilateral extradition treaties with 48 countries and extradition arrangements with another 12.

The figures do not capture the full extent of India’s efforts to bring fugitives back from abroad. An August 4 notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), published by the Press Information Bureau, said India had brought back 274 fugitives between 2019 and July 2026 for various offences.

Murder, robbery and other violent crimes accounted for 22 per cent of these cases, followed by sexual offences, rape and cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at 19 per cent. Organised crime, gang-related offences and extortion accounted for another 15 per cent.

The higher MHA figure may reflect the inclusion of returns secured through means other than formal extradition. These can include the revocation or impounding of passports, police-to-police cooperation involving agencies such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), coordination with foreign authorities to facilitate deportations, and operations such as Operation Trishul, alongside the use of Interpol notices.

The MEA, however, declined to disclose the number of extradition requests India had sent to other countries and those it had received, citing potential implications for investigations and law enforcement. In its RTI response, the ministry said the information could not be disclosed under Sections 8(1)(f) and 8(1)(h) of the Right to Information Act, 2005. The provisions cover information received in confidence from foreign governments and information whose disclosure could impede investigations, the apprehension of offenders or their prosecution.